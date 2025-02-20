BLACKPINK's Lisa wearing a traditional costume from her native Thailand in the music video for her debut song "Lalisa"
Will there be a ‘Blackpink’ presale for the 2025 world tour?

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: Feb 20, 2025 01:35 am

This is not a drill: Blackpink is going to have a 2025 world tour. After spending a few years chasing their solo careers, it seems that the girls are finally ready to get back together.

Fans initially panicked over Blackpink’s status as a girl group. Many have speculated that they’ve disbanded for good, but Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé have all renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment in 2023. Blackpink will be touring around the United States, Europe, and South Korea. Now that they’re officially coming back, fans are snooping around for tickets.

Unfortunately, there’s no news about pre-sale tickets. It seems that everyone—including you—just has to duke it out the old-fashioned way. Tickets go up on sale at ticketmaster.com at the same time, and you’ll just have to hope that you can secure your tickets. Blackpink’s 2025 world tour will have tickets available up for sale as soon as February 27, 2025.

Blackpink 2025 tour dates

LocationTour date
Seoul, South Korea, Goyang StadiumJuly 5, 2025
Seoul, South Korea, Goyang StadiumJuly 6, 2025
California, United States, SoFi StadiumJuly 12, 2025
Chicago, United States, Soldier FieldJuly 18, 2025
Toronto, Canada, Rogers StadiumJuly 22, 2025
New York, United States, Citi FieldJuly 26, 2025
Paris, France, Stade de FranceAugust 2, 2025
Milan, Italy, Ippodromo Snai La MauraAugust 6, 2025
Barcelona, Spain, Estadi Olímpic Lluís CompanysAugust 9, 2025
London, England, Wembley StadiumAugust 15, 2025
Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo DomeJanuary 18, 2026

YG Entertainment hasn’t indicated that they’ll be adding more countries to the tour list. If Blackpink’s not stopping by your city, then now is the best time to book accommodations in advance. Luckily for other fans in Asia, the last stop for Blackpink’s tour will be in Japan in 2026. That’s one whole year from now, which will give you a lot of time to save. Blackpink may not be in your area, but you have to be in theirs.

