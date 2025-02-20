Will there be a ‘Blackpink’ presale for the 2025 world tour?

This is not a drill: Blackpink is going to have a 2025 world tour. After spending a few years chasing their solo careers, it seems that the girls are finally ready to get back together.
Fans initially panicked over Blackpink’s status as a girl group. Many have speculated that they’ve disbanded for good, but Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé have all renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment in 2023. Blackpink will be touring around the United States, Europe, and South Korea. Now that they’re officially coming back, fans are snooping around for tickets.
Unfortunately, there’s no news about pre-sale tickets. It seems that everyone—including you—just has to duke it out the old-fashioned way. Tickets go up on sale at ticketmaster.com at the same time, and you’ll just have to hope that you can secure your tickets. Blackpink’s 2025 world tour will have tickets available up for sale as soon as February 27, 2025.
Blackpink 2025 tour dates
|Location
|Tour date
|Seoul, South Korea, Goyang Stadium
|July 5, 2025
|Seoul, South Korea, Goyang Stadium
|July 6, 2025
|California, United States, SoFi Stadium
|July 12, 2025
|Chicago, United States, Soldier Field
|July 18, 2025
|Toronto, Canada, Rogers Stadium
|July 22, 2025
|New York, United States, Citi Field
|July 26, 2025
|Paris, France, Stade de France
|August 2, 2025
|Milan, Italy, Ippodromo Snai La Maura
|August 6, 2025
|Barcelona, Spain, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
|August 9, 2025
|London, England, Wembley Stadium
|August 15, 2025
|Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome
|January 18, 2026
YG Entertainment hasn’t indicated that they’ll be adding more countries to the tour list. If Blackpink’s not stopping by your city, then now is the best time to book accommodations in advance. Luckily for other fans in Asia, the last stop for Blackpink’s tour will be in Japan in 2026. That’s one whole year from now, which will give you a lot of time to save. Blackpink may not be in your area, but you have to be in theirs.
Published: Feb 20, 2025 01:35 am