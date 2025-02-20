Will there be a ‘Blackpink’ presale for the 2025 world tour?

This is not a drill: Blackpink is going to have a 2025 world tour. After spending a few years chasing their solo careers, it seems that the girls are finally ready to get back together.

Recommended Videos

Fans initially panicked over Blackpink’s status as a girl group. Many have speculated that they’ve disbanded for good, but Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé have all renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment in 2023. Blackpink will be touring around the United States, Europe, and South Korea. Now that they’re officially coming back, fans are snooping around for tickets.

Unfortunately, there’s no news about pre-sale tickets. It seems that everyone—including you—just has to duke it out the old-fashioned way. Tickets go up on sale at ticketmaster.com at the same time, and you’ll just have to hope that you can secure your tickets. Blackpink’s 2025 world tour will have tickets available up for sale as soon as February 27, 2025.

Location Tour date Seoul, South Korea, Goyang Stadium July 5, 2025 Seoul, South Korea, Goyang Stadium July 6, 2025 California, United States, SoFi Stadium July 12, 2025 Chicago, United States, Soldier Field July 18, 2025 Toronto, Canada, Rogers Stadium July 22, 2025 New York, United States, Citi Field July 26, 2025 Paris, France, Stade de France August 2, 2025 Milan, Italy, Ippodromo Snai La Maura August 6, 2025 Barcelona, Spain, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys August 9, 2025 London, England, Wembley Stadium August 15, 2025 Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome January 18, 2026

YG Entertainment hasn’t indicated that they’ll be adding more countries to the tour list. If Blackpink’s not stopping by your city, then now is the best time to book accommodations in advance. Luckily for other fans in Asia, the last stop for Blackpink’s tour will be in Japan in 2026. That’s one whole year from now, which will give you a lot of time to save. Blackpink may not be in your area, but you have to be in theirs.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy