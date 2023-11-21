‘Black Mirror’ Renewed for Season 7 at Netflix

Black Mirror fans had to wait four years between seasons 5 and 6, the latter of which premiered over the summer. Hopefully we won’t have to wait nearly as long for season 7, which has been officially confirmed by Netflix.

The streamer has officially renewed Black Mirror for season 7, five months after the premiere of season 6. That’s a relatively fast turnaround, given that season 6 was announced in May 2022, nearly three years after season 5 was released. All of which suggests that we could see Black Mirror season 7 as soon as late 2024.

Charlie Brooker’s hit sci-fi series originally debuted on Channel 4 in the UK in December 2011, with a second season arriving in 2013, followed by the “White Christmas” special in 2014. Netflix purchased the rights to Black Mirror in 2015 and subsequently premiered seasons 3 and 4 in 2016 and 2017, respectively. T

he most recent installment, season 6, opened with “Joan Is Awful,” starring Annie Murphy and Salma Hayek in a meta-narrative about a woman who discovers that a Netflix-like streaming platform made a show about her life. Other episodes include the spooky “Loch Henry,” starring Myha’la Herrold, and “Beyond the Sea,” starring Josh Hartnett and Aaron Paul as astronauts who transmit their consciousness to advanced replicas back on Earth.

Seasons 5 and 6 have shown diminishing returns for the once nearly universally acclaimed series which arguably peaked at “San Junipero.” Still, it’s impossible to resist a binge-watch every time a new season of Black Mirror drops.

(featured image: Netflix)

