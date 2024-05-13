Nell Tiger Free in 'The First Omen'
(20th Century Studios)
Category:
Movies

Save the Date: ‘The First Omen’ Hits Streaming This Month

The superior of the two recent horror movies about nuns will be available to stream soon.
Image of Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes
|
Published: May 13, 2024 12:18 pm

If you haven’t seen The First Omen yet, you’ll get your chance later this month when Arkasha Stevenson’s feature debut hits streaming.

Recommended Videos

The First Omen is one of two recent horror movies about a young nun who moves to Italy and finds herself mysteriously knocked up. The other, of course, is Immaculate, starring Sydney Sweeney. For my money, The First Omen is the superior (no pun intended) of the two, and if you’d like to run your own comparison, you’ll be able to do so from the comfort of your couch later this month. 20th Century Studios has set a May 28 digital and Blu-ray release date for The First Omen—but if you have a Hulu account, you can stream the horror prequel on May 30.

Set in 1971, The First Omen stars Nell Tiger Free (Servant) as Margaret, a young novitiate who accepts an invitation to post up at an orphanage in Rome where she begins to suspect a devilish conspiracy among the clergy. The Omen prequel was directed by Arkasha Stevenson, whose credits include the stylish horror series Channel Zero and Brand New Cherry Flavor; Stevenson brings that same visceral aesthetic flair to The First Omen, which features some truly gnarly sequences.

The First Omen was a bit of a slow burn at the box office, where it grossed $52.7 million (against a budget of $30 million)—enough to justify the sequel it sets up in the final scene.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
Author
Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes (she/her) is an editor, writer, and recovering film critic with over a decade of experience. She has written for The A.V. Club, Birth.Movies.Death, and The Austin Chronicle, and is the former associate editor for ScreenCrush. Britt's work has also been published in Fangoria, TV Guide, and SXSWorld Magazine. She loves film, horror, exhaustively analyzing a theme, and casually dissociating. Her brain is a cursed tomb of pop culture knowledge.