Save the Date: ‘The First Omen’ Hits Streaming This Month

If you haven’t seen The First Omen yet, you’ll get your chance later this month when Arkasha Stevenson’s feature debut hits streaming.

The First Omen is one of two recent horror movies about a young nun who moves to Italy and finds herself mysteriously knocked up. The other, of course, is Immaculate, starring Sydney Sweeney. For my money, The First Omen is the superior (no pun intended) of the two, and if you’d like to run your own comparison, you’ll be able to do so from the comfort of your couch later this month. 20th Century Studios has set a May 28 digital and Blu-ray release date for The First Omen—but if you have a Hulu account, you can stream the horror prequel on May 30.

Set in 1971, The First Omen stars Nell Tiger Free (Servant) as Margaret, a young novitiate who accepts an invitation to post up at an orphanage in Rome where she begins to suspect a devilish conspiracy among the clergy. The Omen prequel was directed by Arkasha Stevenson, whose credits include the stylish horror series Channel Zero and Brand New Cherry Flavor; Stevenson brings that same visceral aesthetic flair to The First Omen, which features some truly gnarly sequences.

The First Omen was a bit of a slow burn at the box office, where it grossed $52.7 million (against a budget of $30 million)—enough to justify the sequel it sets up in the final scene.

