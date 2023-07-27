No ‘Barbie’ Sequel? No Problem

Barbie‘s success has been astronomical. It’s showing no signs of slowing down, even after celebrating the biggest opening weekend for any movie directed by a woman, and that success is well-deserved. It’s a movie with heart, warmth, and humor, filled to the brim with amazing performances, and is, most importantly, relatable. All I’ve heard from people is how they recognized themselves in Gloria’s monologue, understood Stereotypical Barbie’s unease when first entering the real world, and felt lovingly called out by the Depression Barbie commercial. This movie is beloved, and that is the best compliment I can offer.

Of course, the bigwigs behind the Barbie movie, namely Mattel and Warner Bros., are bound to see it differently. Rather than pat themselves on the back for giving director Greta Gerwig the chance to tell the story she wanted to tell, they’ll see the box office results and think they’ve hit the jackpot. It’s already happening—Mattel has announced the “Mattel Cinematic Universe,” as it were, with 45 toy-centric films reportedly in development. One of those will presumably, almost undoubtedly, be Barbie 2.

Gerwig, however, feels differently. In an interview with The New York Times, she said that she currently has no idea what a Barbie sequel could be about. “I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I’ll never have another idea, and everything I’ve ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn’t want to squash anybody else’s dream but for me, at this moment, I’m at totally zero.”

Honestly, if it never happens? That’s okay! Barbie doesn’t need a sequel. In its current form, it’s one of those perfect one-off movies. A story you can come back to time and time again without worrying about having to wait for something new because you were left on a cliffhanger. It’s a creative wonder, a miracle in this current era of IP reboots and cinematic universes. Announcing a sequel now would only dilute its impact, especially if Gerwig herself is unwilling or unable to come back for a second installment.

Not that Gerwig’s departure would deter our CEO overlords. I have no doubt they’d bring in another filmmaker to helm the project. And who knows? She, he, or they could do a pretty good job. A great one, even. But why take that chance? Why possibly sully something that is so culturally relevant and adored with a potentially rushed and inferior artistic endeavor?

There are several lessons Hollywood should learn from Barbie‘s achievements. Women want to see themselves represented on screen. Letting directors take creative control is good, actually. Original filmmaking can still draw in audiences. Nostalgia can be used cleverly and with integrity as opposed to simply utilizing it as a marketing tool. Good writers, artists, and actors are essential to creating fulfilling art. But will Hollywood genuinely learn any of these lessons? I doubt it. Instead, we’re probably days away from official confirmation of Barbie 2.

At least we can rest assured that no one will ever be able to top that final line.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(via The New York Times, featured image: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]