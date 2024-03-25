Expect a Hearty Road Ahead for Netflix’s ‘3 Body Problem’

There’s a lot to love about 3 Body Problem, the latest Netflix original series to make its turn on the streamer, be it the tightly incisive writing, the esoteric subject matter, or the mighty fine odds that this isn’t the last we’ve seen of the series—a rarity for Netflix’s original genre fiction.

Given the show’s ambitious scale (which in turn implies not-insignificant backing from Netflix), to say nothing of the fact that its source material—Liu Cixin’s Remembrance of Earth’s Past novel trilogy—has only had its first book realized so far, it’s not terribly unwise to assume that another round of 3 Body Problem is on the books for Netflix.

3 Body Problem was billed quite explicitly as a proper series rather than a miniseries, and Netflix doesn’t tend to take swings as big as this if they’re not intent on committing to it the whole nine yards. That being said, there’s no official word on a second season as of yet.

However, I’m pretty sure ending the entire show on that multi-pronged cliffhanger would be a violation of the Geneva Conventions. You don’t (spoilers!) tee up Tatiana for more mischief via a San-Ti VR headset and then not show us what she gets up to, you don’t slap the Wallfacer burden onto a reluctant Saul and then end things before we get to know why he was chosen, and you certainly don’t say sayonara when the race to bring humanity’s technology up to speed with the San-Ti’s has only just begun.

So if 3 Body Problem somehow doesn’t get a second season despite all of the above, then I’ll personally be all for the San-Ti coming to wipe us out. Our decision-making abilities would be rightfully dubbed a liability to the universe in such a case, after all.

(featured image: Netflix)

