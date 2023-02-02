Will ‘Flash’ Star Sasha Calle Return as Supergirl in ‘Woman of Tomorrow’?

James Gunn recently revealed numerous exciting projects planned for the DC Universe. As the new co-CEOs of the DCU, Gunn and Peter Safran are working on creating a 10-year plan for the universe that starts with Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. Gunn has not revealed all of the projects that will appear in Chapter 1, nor has he released any future chapter titles.

However, the projects he did unveil have been met with anticipation. Among them were a few expected titles, such as Superman: Legacy, Waller, and Lanterns. There were also a few surprises, including Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Supergirl has appeared on both the big and small screen in live-action movies and shows since 1984. Back in 2018, there were talks of DC and Warner Bros. developing a Supergirl film with Oren Uziel set to write the script. Nothing ever seemed to come of that project, though.

Then, in 2021, it was announced that Supergirl would be making her DCU debut in The Flash. Sasha Calle was cast as Supergirl alongside Ezra Miller’s Flash and Michael Keaton’s and Ben Affleck’s Batmans. Given the shakeup in the DCU, and the fact that few of the old regiment heroes are expected to remain, it was difficult to tell if Supergirl might have a future in the franchise or not. Now, Gunn has announced that Supergirl will, indeed, be a part of the DCU’s future, raising questions about her casting.

Who will play Supergirl in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow?

As mentioned above, Calle was cast as Supergirl in The Flash in February 2021. This means she was cast in the DCU long before David Zaslav, Gunn, and Safran arrived on the scene. Additionally, her role has been shrouded in mystery since the initial announcement. Even though The Flash is fast approaching, we’ve yet to see an official trailer, let alone a synopsis. As a result, viewers aren’t even sure which iteration of Supergirl Calle is playing. While it’s easy to assume she’s playing the most popular iteration, Kara Zor-El, her design was inspired by Lara Lane-Kent rather than Kara.

Meanwhile, Gunn and Safran have not said if Calle will play Supergirl/Kara Zor-El in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. It is likely too far out for them to reveal who is playing Supergirl in the film. The only new DC projects announced with release dates were The Batman: Part II (October 2025), and Superman: Legacy. The new Superman film will be released on June 11, 2025, which is nearly two and a half years away, meaning other projects on Chapter 1’s slate may be even further off than that. Even if Gunn and Safran have an idea of who will play Supergirl, they aren’t likely to reveal it until after The Flash, especially if they’re trying to keep Calle’s iteration of Supergirl somewhat secretive.

The likelihood of Calle appearing in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is difficult to gauge at this point. Major heroes like Henry Cavill’s Superman and Ben Affleck’s Batman are being recast, while Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman may be out of the picture entirely. Given that The Flash is in an odd spot between the old and new leadership, it is very hard to say what will become of Miller’s Flash and Calle’s Supergirl. The Flash is said to be based on the beloved Flashpoint arc, and is likely being used to help reset the entire DCU. Even if Calle is Supergirl in the film, that whole storyline could be changed or wiped away in the DCU reset.

Ultimately, we hope that Calle, the first Latina Supergirl, will get to portray the character in multiple projects and reach her full potential, but only time will tell if we’ll see her in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

