Will Jeff Goldblum Play the Wizard in ‘Wicked’?

As someone with the Wicked soundtrack living rent-free in their head, I am super excited about the musical becoming a movie. The musical premiered in 2003, so getting a version on the silver screen has been a long time coming. Although we don’t know much about the film version yet, we know that it will actually be broken up into two movies. The first one isn’t set to premiere until December 2024, with the second part coming out the following year.

However, news of the actors who will star in the movie has slowly been coming out over the past year. Main characters Elphaba and Glinda already have officially been cast. But in the land of Oz, there is one man who looms larger than all the rest. He’s brilliant, charming, and beloved by all. Who could easily play such a character? Well, it seems like Jeff Goldblum might be the perfect man for the job.

The man behind the curtain

Variety broke the news that beloved actor Jeff Goldblum is in final talks to play the Wizard of Oz in the film adaptations of Wicked. Goldblum is most well-known for his roles in The Fly, Jurassic Park, and Thor: Ragnarok. And for being a generally amazing human. As a universally loved man, it kind of makes sense that he would play the man who redefined a whole realm.

In Wicked, the Wizard of Oz is a man who came from our world to the magical land of Oz. He has not yet become the powerful man behind the curtain. Instead, he is hailed as a brilliant professor educating all he can. The Wizard considers himself a “sentimental man” that wanted to be a father and will treat the citizens of Oz-like his children. He forms a special relationship with Elphaba. With his help, Elphaba learned to fly and harness her powers. They later find out that their special connection is deeper than either realized.

Honestly, I love Jeff Goldblum so much that I would support him being in Wicked even if he played Glinda. He would bring his own special joie de vivre to a well-known character, making it fresh and new. Plus, we need Goldblum in a musical, stat.

