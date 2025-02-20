‘Will it ever be continued?’: This Lady Gaga lie detector interview asked a question fans desperately want answered

Little Monsters have been asking a burning question since the release of Lady Gaga and Beyoncé’s “Telephone” song and music video in 2009. Nearly 15 years later, we finally have an answer.

Recommended Videos

In a Vanity Fair lie detector interview, Lady Gaga was asked if “Telephone” would have a sequel. The last scene of the music video showed Gaga and Beyoncé fleeing after … destroying a diner full of people. Although the story seemed to end there, the video proudly proclaimed “to be continued” before it ended. “The music video of your song, “Telephone,” said ‘to be continued’ in the end. Will it ever be continued?” Vanity Fair asked.

Gaga answered, “Yes,” though the pop star seemed to be taken aback by the question. Even her answer was more of a “yes” with a question mark rather than a resolute confirmation. The interviewer followed up and asked when she plans to release a sequel to the murderous hit song. Gaga responded with an “I don’t know.” Regardless, we have our answer: “Telephone” will, at some point, have a sequel. After all, the lie detector doesn’t lie. Right?

Will Beyoncé be in the potential “Telephone” sequel?

Another burning question fans have is whether or not Beyoncé will be included in the sequel of the song. This was also, thankfully, asked by Vanity Fair. “Maybe,” Gaga said, but she had a huge grin on her face. The lie detector claims that Gaga’s response was honest. But if Gaga (and possibly Beyoncé) intends for a sequel to be produced, what’s taking so long?

Gaga didn’t explain why there’s been no recent news, but maybe she just needs to get in the zone for a sequel. At least it looks like “Telephone Part 2” will be a reality—with or without Beyoncé. Social media comments beneath the interview were ecstatic that the reporter asked Lady Gaga about the possibility of a “Telephone” sequel. One of them wrote, “Someone finally asked about Telephone Part 2,” and another replied, “Oh they went for it!”

It’s been well over a decade, but thoughts about the “Telephone” sequel continued to live in our heads rent-free. One thing’s for sure: no wait is too long for a Lady Gaga hit in the making.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy