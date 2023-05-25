There Was Something Missing From ‘The Flash’ Finale

The Flash has come to an end after nine seasons, concluding what was left of the Arrowverse. The finale, though somewhat rushed in parts, delivered satisfying endings for almost all of its characters—Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen and Candice Patton’s Iris West-Allen especially, as they finally welcomed baby Nora West-Allen into the world, celebrating her arrival with most of their closest friends and family. But one vital OG Team Flash character was missing from the happy occasion, one whose presence was sorely missed during the finale’s emotional second half.

Carlos Valdes, who played fan-favorite character Cisco Ramon/Vibe on The Flash until his departure after season 7, was nowhere to be found. This was due to scheduling conflicts; Valdes currently stars as Miguel in the Hulu original series Up Here, and couldn’t make it work to film a cameo for The Flash‘s series finale. Though disappointing, these things happen.

(The CW)

What was strange, however, was the choice to not even mention his character at all. After Barry saves the world and the timeline once again, there’s an extended party sequence in The Flash finale in which many beloved and familiar characters come together to celebrate Nora’s birth and watch as Joe West (Jesse L. Martin) and Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet) finally get engaged. It’s the sort of scene one would expect from a series finale: a gathering of all the show’s most important characters in one big, sweeping emotional moment. But Cisco’s absence was painfully noticeable during this scene, especially. He didn’t even get a passing mention.

Was there no way for them to show him joining the festivities via whatever the Arrowverse’s version of FaceTime is? Wouldn’t he want to see Barry and Iris’ baby? Was there no way to mention him in passing or have someone talk to him on the phone, perhaps? Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), who literally returned from the dead, is shown talking to her mother on the phone, a character with much less impact on the series than Cisco ever had. There is no reason they couldn’t have referenced Cisco in the same way. Surely, he would call to check up on Caitlin after her being resurrected. It’s only the polite thing to do.

And if those things were somehow impossible, why not at least have Barry mention something along the lines of “Oh, yeah, Cisco said he’d come to visit and see the baby next weekend.” It just feels so strange to not even mention a character so vital to the show in the finale’s big reunion scene. It’s not like he was on some multiversal trip–he took a job with A.R.G.U.S. in Star City.

Thankfully, Cisco was briefly mentioned earlier in The Flash season 9, but this was the finale! The conclusion of the entire Arrowverse! He should have been at that party in spirit, at least, but alas, it was not to be. Cisco Ramon, know that you were missed.

(featured image: The CW)

