Why The Ladies of ‘I’ve Had It’ Are the Unexpected Southern Allies We Need

Here’s the deal: When you see a couple of white, middle-aged, blonde women from Oklahoma harping into microphones, your first thought is probably not “They’re here to support marginalized groups!” However, if you thought that about Jennifer Welch and Angie ‘Pumps’ Sullivan, you’d be absolutely right.

‘I’ve Had It’ began in 2022 and has seen unprecedented success in its first year. Even if you don’t tune in regularly, you’ve probably seen clips of its accompanying YouTube show on your TikTok feed. The podcast stars Jennifer and Pumps: two of the most over-it women in the biz, perhaps even the world. Best friends and expert shit-talkers, these two aren’t afraid to tackle any topic on their show (as long as it annoys them). Pessimistic? Maybe. Haters? Absolutely. And they’ll be the first to tell you that.

Jennifer and Pumps are not the picture of stereotypical allyship. They’ve even discussed that fact on the podcast, acknowledging that their optics are more inviting to a Southern conservative audience than a modern, progressive one. Within a few minutes of tuning in, however, listeners learn exactly who they’re dealing with: two dangerously intelligent, fearless feminists holding two middle fingers high for the patriarchy, racism, and homophobia. If these bitches don’t like you, you’re going to know about it.

It’s important to note that Jennifer and Pumps don’t just bark about politics. They also complain about deeply important things, like when strangers stand too close to you at Target. Like I said: Haters. Beautiful, beautiful haters.

The Oklahoma City-based duo is currently on a national tour recording their podcast live, and were recently guests on the Today Show. They’ve also had some impressive guests on their show, including world-famous drag queens Delta Work and Trixie Mattel, Kelly Osbourne, Ree Drummond, and Bobby Berk, just to name a few. To say these two are rising stars would be an understatement.

If you feel a strong urge to commiserate with two strangers who feel like they’ve been your best friends for 20 years, go check these gals out. If you just want to hear some white women bitch about random shit, also go check these gals out. Lastly, let me just add, for the Permanent Record: Jen and Pumps, you’re OK by us.

