When news broke that Sebastian Stan will play Donald Trump in a new movie, people took to the internet to share their feelings. Most of them weren’t positive.

Yes, you read that correctly. Variety reported Sebastian Stan will star as disgraced politician Donald Trump in a new movie called The Student. Some news sources have reported the film is titled The Apprentice, which would connect to Trump’s reality show but also gives it a sinister Sith vibe. Other cast members include Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump and Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn.

Variety quotes the logline, saying the movie will be “an exploration of power and ambition set in a world of corruption and deceit. It’s a mentor-protégé story that charts the origins of an American dynasty.”

The movie will focus on a younger Trump in the 1980s when he used his daddy’s money to build a real estate company. He studied under the corrupt tutelage of Roy Cohn. Even though this is before Trump became president and tried to overthrow democracy, it’s still not a person people are excited to see explored on film. Especially when such a talented actor like Stan, who looks NOTHING like Trump, will play a real-life villain who poses a threat to America’s way of life. The internet used memes to describe their shock and dismay at the news.

opening Twitter to “Sebastian Stan set to play young Trump”pic.twitter.com/uYGLjSNF83 — T (@trinawatters) November 29, 2023

Seriously, has anyone checked on Sebastian Stan to make sure he’s aware of this and alright with it? Is Stan okay?

Me and the boys flying in to rescue Sebastian Stan from that movie pic.twitter.com/vGagvvJNKd — Mr. HP ? (@IsidoresDragon) November 30, 2023

I don’t know what it says about the situation if many used Homelander from The Boys for their reactions.

“sebastian stan will play young donald trump” pic.twitter.com/zt5ioLWCWN — dom (@M4RGOTROBBIES) November 29, 2023

Sebastian Stan is playing WHO???? pic.twitter.com/2LcQr1M7kk — Mrs Ni99a aka Gojo Satoru’s gf (@Guccigulwhore) November 29, 2023

It feels like the entire internet has been lobbying for Stan to play Luke Skywalker in a continuation story of the original Star Wars trilogy. But no, of course, we can’t have nice things.

“we want sebastian stan as luke skywalker !”



sebastian stan: pic.twitter.com/0PzcKQ3pZ3 — denzel ? (@zeltron_) November 30, 2023

Sebastian Stan’s agent informing him of the role to play a young trump….



What have you done ????? pic.twitter.com/AdNt8rmRPO — Noor ? (@NoorAlmuzaffar) November 30, 2023

Oh wait, Sebastian Stan is cast in something? This is surely good news!

Me finding out why Sebastian Stan trending … pic.twitter.com/hpfmzI7KyY — OnyxWolf? (@Wolfsbau) November 30, 2023

My favorite reaction was the Star Wars clip of Obi-Wan yelling, “You were the chosen one!” to Anakin. Stan, you were supposed to destroy the Sith.

People reacting to the Sebastian Stan news right now

pic.twitter.com/lOtbVkS9iN https://t.co/PaniaJx1SM — I have so many questions? (@english_shamar) November 29, 2023

Another good point is that Stan playing Trump will lead to some people posting thirsty fancams of Stan in the role. Even if the movie eviscerates Trump, which it probably will, folks will still get hot for Stan, no matter who he is playing.

there’s gonna be trump fancams and simps now pic.twitter.com/JgIuCWLgVa — ???? 〰️ (@MANOMAGlC) November 29, 2023

A few people pointed out how Stan knows how to play gross men well, so he will do a good job with this one. Yes, but at what cost?

i was just saying the other day that sebastian stan plays a good dickface so i KNOW hes gonna eat this role up pic.twitter.com/ovDjM8XNQR — lexmas? (@dotbugz) November 29, 2023

Only time will tell if this entire movie, and Stan’s role, will be a toot or a boot.

