Here’s why several ‘Pokémon’ titles are leaving Netflix next month

Several Pokémon series are set to leave Netflix next month, leaving many viewers curious as to why the anime shows are departing the platform.

Pokémon has long had a prominent presence on the streamer. By 2016, Netflix had begun streaming multiple titles in the franchise, including movies like Pokémon: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction and various seasons of the original Pokémon animated series. Around the time that Pokémon Go debuted and exploded in popularity, Pokémon became one of the most-watched shows ever on Netflix. As a result, it wasn’t surprising when Netflix signed a formal licensing deal with the franchise.

In 2020, Netflix scooped up the exclusive streaming rights to Pokémon in the United States. The deal ensured that all new episodes of the series would go to Netflix first for streaming in the U.S. Pokémon Journeys, which is also season 23 of the show, was the first to arrive on the streamer under this deal, followed by seasons 24 and 25. However, these Pokémon Journeys titles will all be leaving Netflix in September.

Why are the Pokémon Journeys series leaving?

Netflix subscribers likely noticed that Pokémon Journeys, Pokémon Master Journeys, Pokémon Ultimate Journeys, and Pokémon: To Be A Pokémon Masters: Ultimate Journeys recently were marked “leaving soon” on the streamer. Currently, Netflix has their removal date listed as September 7, 2024. The reason they are leaving appears to be because they were not renewed to remain on the platform.

The streamer was only set to have the titles for a limited time. As The Escapist points out, this phenomenon isn’t unusual for long-running animes on Netflix. For both the Pokémon and One Piece franchises, it’s common for Netflix to only boast a partial selection of episodes rather than streaming all titles and episodes simultaneously. Since the streamer has continued receiving new Pokémon episodes, including Pokémon Horizons: The Series, it seems the Journey series simply weren’t renewed, but the initial agreement giving Netflix the rights to new episodes still stands.

What’s on Netflix and Redditors have pointed out that some Netflix Pokémon shows end up remaining on the platform despite giving notice of their leave due to being renewed at the last second. So there’s a slight chance the Journeys series may remain on Netflix or return at a later date if the streamer completes the renewal process. For now, though, these series are still anticipated to depart early next month.

