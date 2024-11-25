‘Why don’t you just check with Putin?’: A disgraced ex-Fox News host advised the House Speaker to consult with Vladimir Putin

It really is shocking how little brain cells exist at Fox News. Well, to be fair, Tucker Carlson isn’t there anymore but he barely had any brain cells anyway. Carlson is now openly talking about how he told the Speaker of the House to…just talk to Vladimir Putin.

On his new podcast, The Tucker Carlson Show, the former anchor was talking Glenn Greenwald and revealed that Mike Johnson and Carlson were talking about Ukraine. Carlson said he told Johnson to talk with Putin and even offered to set up the meeting for him since he is technically third in line for the presidency if anything happened to the President and Vice President.

“I had a conversation with the Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, and he was about to appropriate 10s of billions more for Ukraine and I said ‘Why don’t you check with Putin? You’re the Speaker of the House, you’re number three in the line for the presidency. I’ll see if I can facilitate that. I’ll call the press office, I’ll set you up. Why don’t you talk to Putin?”

Johnson reportedly told Carlson “No. Absolutely not.” Carlson didn’t understand why…that is a bad idea and he complained about it further to Greenwald. “I’m not attacking Mike Johnson, I guess I am attacking Mike Johnson, I don’t know what I’m saying. I’m just reporting what actually happened, I said ‘Don’t you have a moral duty to get as much information about this war before you fund its continuation and the killing of all these people? Shouldn’t you know more?'”

BREAKING: Tucker Carlson reveals that he tried to set up a meeting between Speaker Mike Johnson and Putin prior to the House vote on Ukraine aid. “I told him – why don’t you just check with Putin?”



Tucker wanted the Speaker of the House to run major decisions past Putin before… pic.twitter.com/g0jsN7gIxd — Drew Pavlou ???????? (@DrewPavlou) November 22, 2024

Well, Tucker Carlson, your continued push for Americans to be involved with Russia really continues to border the treason line. What is baffling about this is that Carlson doesn’t seem to think this was…horrible advice.

Stop telling government officials to just call up Putin

I do think it is odd to have a journalist this involved in the government but then again, Trump is appointing former Fox News anchors to his cabinet. Carlson calling up the SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE doesn’t sit well with me. Especially to push a meeting with Putin on him. Our government shouldn’t be checking in with Putin before we do things! Why don’t people like Carlson see that?

This is one of those moments where you just kind of throw your hands up in the air because if people on the right can’t see why this is messed up, you can’t really explain it. In Carlson’s mind, he thinks that he is suggesting that Johnson get both sides to a WAR that Russia started but he is also telling a government official to reach out to Putin and get his advice. That’s just messed up on multiple levels.

Not to give Johnson credit for anything but him promptly shutting it down at least was a good move on his part. Greenwald even pointed out how if this story got out and Johnson did talk with Putin, how it’d look. But Carlson just couldn’t comprehend why this was a horrid idea all around.

