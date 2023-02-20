The Unsurprising Reason Why Joe Left ‘Impractical Jokers’

Joe Gatto is best known for his comedic excellence on Impractical Jokers, but after years of delighting fans, the prankster has officially left the show. On New Year’s Eve in 2021, Gatto announced that he was parting ways with the series. The announcement, which came on the heels of his divorce from Bessy Gatto, was not a huge surprise.

Impractical Jokers has been on television for over a decade, and Gatto was one of four consistent comedians on the show, alongside James Murray, Brian Quinn, and Sal Vulcano. Over the years, fans have grown fond of the improv-based reality TV show and its colorful cast.

So, why did Gatto leave?

“Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished,” Gatto said. “However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away.”

Gatto expressed that since his divorce, he wants to focus his time on co-parenting his children. However, he did take the time to thank his co-stars and remember his experience on the show fondly. “I am very thankful to have worked with every one of them,” Gatto said.

New episodes of Impractical Jokers can be found on truTV. As of February 2023, you can rewatch old episodes on Hulu.

