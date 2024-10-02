‘I want to be present when I perform’: Chappell Roan clarifies recent show cancelations

Lately, singer-songwriter Chappell Roan just can’t seem to catch a break. She recently canceled some shows due to backlash and an unfair controversy she arguably shouldn’t have been subjected to.

Recommended Videos

Nowadays, Chappell Roan is in the news everywhere and is one of the most unique musicians in the biz. She’s best known for her electrifying synth-pop records, including her critically acclaimed debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. Roan’s music is inspired by LGBTQ+ cultures, such as drag and camp culture, and she’s also incredibly supportive of trans rights and is outspoken about ongoing transphobia.

As reported by Variety, Roan canceled her “All Things Go” festival shows for Washington D.C and New York City last weekend over both her mental health and the backlash over her initial refusal to endorse Kamala Harris for president. In a statement about the cancelation, Roan said, “Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it.” She continued:

“I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now and I need a few days to prioritize my

health. I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible. Thank you for understanding. Be back soon xox.”

Lately, Roan has been quite viciously criticized by fans for various reasons, but arguably the biggest one recently is Roan’s statements about Harris. As we’ve talked about before, Roan doesn’t like Republicans, but she also feels that the Democratic party has let many people down, especially marginalized folk. I can’t exactly blame her, as both Biden and Harris’ track records leave a lot to be desired, even if they are the better alternative to Trump. According to The Guardian, Roan shared her thoughts about the presidential election as follows:

“I have so many issues with our government in every way. There are so many things that I would want to change. So I don’t feel pressured to endorse someone. There [are] problems on both sides. I encourage people to use your critical thinking skills, use your vote—vote small, vote for what’s going on in your city.”

I can’t honestly disagree with her. It’s important to note that Roan did eventually say that she’s still voting for Harris and VP candidate Tim Walz, but I really do feel and understand her anger over the entire situation. This country deserves better politicians and real progress and not the many broken promises given to us by neoliberalism.

Like Roan, I too will be voting for Kamala Harris, but I do still hope for a better tomorrow today. Nobody should harass her over very valid feelings about a messy situation.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy