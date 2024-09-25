‘I am NOT voting for Trump’: Chappell Roan clarifies stance on upcoming presidential election and who she’s voting for

Chappell Roan has set the record straight after her initial comments about the presidential election went viral.

Recommended Videos

Previously, during an interview with The Guardian, Roan commented on her position regarding the upcoming election. She stated that she isn’t pressured to endorse a candidate and that she sees problems on both sides. The singer urged fans to use their critical thinking skills and cast their own votes.

“I have so many issues with our government in every way. There are so many things that I would want to change. So I don’t feel pressured to endorse someone. There’s problems on both sides. I encourage people to use your critical thinking skills, use your vote – vote small, vote for what’s going on in your city.” Chappell Roan

However, the internet has twisted her words, with people accusing Roan of not supporting Democratic Party representative Kamala Harris. The singer has since taken to TikTok to clarify her statements.

Chappell Roan announces she will not be voting for Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential Elections

In a recently uploaded TikTok, Roan has stated that she will not be voting for Trump in the upcoming election. However, she did not explicitly state who she would be voting for.

“No, I’m not voting for Trump. And yes, I will always question those in power and those making decisions over other people. I will stand up for what’s right.” Chappell Roan

For the majority of her TikTok, Roan has stressed the importance of using their critical thinking and question authority. The “HOT TO GO” singer stated that she believes questioning everything is what will help the world move forward. She added that actions speak louder than an endorsement, and that she has proven in many ways that she has advocated for a positive change in the world.

Chappell Roan clarifies viral quote regarding presidential elections

Roan also took the opportunity to expound on her now-viral quote. She read aloud a part that people conveniently did not share on social media; how the biggest change she wants to see following the election concerns trans rights. She stated, “They cannot have cis people making decisions for trans people. Period.”

In a follow-up video, Roan stated that there are policies she questions from both the left and the right, which is why she cannot endorse a candidate. She emphasized that she does not agree with the left’s “completely transphobic and completely genocidal views.” Although Roan did note that she’d be voting for Harris, she also called out the Democratic Party’s lack of actions regarding the genocide in Palestine.

@chappellroan Im done talking about it. If you dont get what im saying from this, its a lost cause. And im not forcing you to agree with me. This is my statement. Have a good day ♬ original sound – chappell roan

Back in June 2024, Roan declined an invitation to the White House to perform at its Pride Event. During the Governor’s Ball, she told the crowd, “We want liberty, justice, and freedom for all. When you do that, that’s when I’ll come.” Throughout her career, Roan has been an active ally of the LGBTQ+ community, identifying herself as a lesbian. During her US tour, £1 was donated to the charity Kaleidoscope Trust for every ticket sold.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy