‘The Perfect Couple’s ending epitomizes greed and selfishness

Based on Elin Hilderbrand’s New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, Netflix’s The Perfect Couple is enjoying a great reception on the streamer, amassing 20.3 million views in its opening weekend.

The Perfect Couple spoilers ahead!

A whodunnit mystery, the series revolves around the murder of Merritt Monaco (Meghann Fahy), which takes place during the wedding of Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson) and Benji Winbury (Billy Howle). Detectives Dan Carter (Michael Beach) and Nikki Henry (Donna Lynn Champlin) arrive on the scene to investigate the Nantucket wedding murder, with everyone present for the festivities as much a suspect as the person next to them.

As the investigation progresses, the detectives are able to zero in on two suspects: Tag Winbury (Liev Schreiber) and his wife Greer Garrison Winbury (Nicole Kidman). Tag is the prime suspect because of his illicit affair with Merritt, which had left the social media influencer pregnant with their child, but gets in the clear because of his smartwatch, which indicates that he was resting when the murder took place. With Greer left as the only plausible option, the detectives breathe a sigh of relief, unaware that there is another twist in the tale.

The killer is revealed to be Abby Winbury (Dakota Fanning), Tom Winbury’s (Jack Reynor) pregnant wife. The detectives reach the conclusion after realizing that Abby had been lying to them about Tom’s whereabouts the night of the crime, and Detective Henry had recalled seeing her washing a glass nervously the morning after. From an evidence point of view, the authorities are able to link the murder to Abby by taking the tallow present in Merritt’s hair and matching it with Abby’s skincare products.

Abby’s motive to kill Merritt is revealed to be driven by financial reasons, as she entered a state of panic after coming to know of her pregnancy, which would have pushed Tom and her getting the Winbury Trust fund money by 18 years. For context, the trust fund would get triggered once the youngest Winbury child would turn 18, which was going to happen at the end of the summer with their youngest brother Will (Sam Nivola) turning 18. Merritt’s pregnancy meant that the cycle would be delayed by another 18 years, which is why Abby went ahead and selfishly put an end to her life.

It is revealed that it was Tom who was supposed to kill Merritt, but he shirks the responsibility and instead leaves for the hotel with Isabel (Isabelle Adjani) in a drunken stupor. As a result, Abby takes up the task and even mentions her disappointment before doing the deed, saying, “If you want something done right, you have to do it yourself.”

