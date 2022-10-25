Why Are YouTubers So Mad at Disney ‘Star Wars’?

When it comes to those who are angry about the Disney era of Star Wars, it is, for the most part, just a lot of YouTubers who love to use the same angry screaming face when talking about it. Truly. For the most part, those online can be divided into two groups: Star Wars fans and then those who think they like Star Wars but in fact are just trolls.

Really! You can be a Star Wars fan and not love everything that is part of the franchise; that’s not what I am talking about. I am specifically talking about those part of the “fandom menace” side of things.

Those “fans” are actually just people who want their bigoted messaging to be held as the one and true way to enjoy something and so when Star Wars has constantly pushed back and ignored those criticisms, they’ve continued to get louder and louder—to the point where those who hide behind their YouTube channels that use words like “woke” in their titles are now being constantly brought up in the conversation about the franchise (mostly in a negative way). It’s become an entire genre of clickbait unto itself.

Recently, for reasons beyond my comprehension, channels like VALLIANT RENEGADE are being cited as … sources? Sorry but if I go to look at your page and you have an image in any of your video Kathleen Kennedy with a “she stinks” next to it, know that I think your opinion is trash. Again, those with valid criticisms of Kennedy? Fine! Those who are like “ewwwww she ruined Star Wars” can eat dirt.

Am I surprised that the one amplifying this is Bounding Into Comics? No. The racist, sexist blog doing something like highlighting a YouTuber with seemingly similar views does not surprise me. But they used VALLIANT RENEGADE as their source to say that Disney’s Star Wars has become a “dead brand” and omfg I truly and honestly cannot stop laughing.

Disney, pack it up. A YouTuber said Star Wars is dead. pic.twitter.com/LCwi5sBWTw — Ant 💀 Waiting for Halloween (@AGramuglia) October 24, 2022

Why so angry?

For people who love to say that the left and specifically women are always angry and yelling, people like Bounding Into Comics love to scream about how they think Star Wars has become dead even though it’s still rolling. What I will say about the video of VALLIANT RENEGADE that I did watch is that he’s not screaming but he’s also making videos about “Hollywood” that are all his opinions and acting as if he’s the one in the right versus … the rest of the world.

Saying that Star Wars has become a dead brand is … hilarious. Go to any store right now and what do you find? Grogu dolls. Not just any Star Wars figure but Grogu specifically, and that came from the Disney+ era of Lucasfilm. So what exactly is DEAD about it? That the Andor premiere drop was not as high in viewers as something like Obi-Wan Kenobi? Sorry but no shit, my dude! It was OBI-WAN KENOBI. Andor has continued to be one of the best shows on Disney+ week in and week out but I am 99% sure that Disney and Lucasfilm knew it would take people talking about how good it is to get people into the show. Maybe just .. relax.

Anyway, I’m going to keep on watching and loving this dead brand.

(image: Lucasfilm)

