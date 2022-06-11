Wholesome Direct Showcases Nearly 100 Indie Games, Here are a Fraction of the Ones We Loved
Nothing but good vibes (and occasional feels).
Now more than ever I feel like I want to play games that let me relax and peacefully zone out on my couch. After discovering the Wholesome Direct last year, I knew that this would be exactly what I needed to watch if I wanted a gaming catalog that would make me smile. This year’s presentation offered a bigger selection than last year with almost 100 games to run over and wishlist. Below is my attempt to narrow my favorites down to 25, but trust me, there was a lot more than this that I had my eye on. How many will I actually play? This is a judgment-free space, thank you very much.
Little Bear Chef
Why I’m excited: It’s a bear so tiny that he can fit into the frying pan he’s trying to cook with! Also, something about the way he looks when he holds a knife…
Developer: BananaBox
Release date: 2023
How to support: Follow on Twitter!
Toroa
Why I’m excited: According to the description, you get to relax and glide on the winds of a place called Tāwhirimātea, and it looks so beautiful and chill.
Developer: Atawhai Interactive
Release date: TBD
How to support: Follow on Twitter!
Paper Animal RPG
Why I’m excited: Listen. After Paper Mario I am here for “paper” games, especially ones with characters as cute as this.
Developer: Azurexis/Cuddling Raccoons Studio
Release date: 2023
How to support: Follow on Kickstarter!
Paper Trail
Why I’m excited: The gameplay for this is so intriguing. Treating the screen like foldable paper that you can move to create paths for your character? The puzzle game fan in me is so into this.
Developer: Newfangled Games
Release date: 2023 (Q1)
How to support: Wishlist on Steam!
Usagi Shima
Why I’m excited: You. Get. To. Collect. BUNNIES! Decorate an abandoned island to GET BUNNIES TO VISIT YOU.
Developer: pank0
Release date: TBD
How to support: Subscribe to the Newsletter!
Petit Island
Why I’m excited: You’re a cat taking pictures on a tropical island to preserve your, get ready, grandpaw’s memories. Yes. Please. Thank you.
Developer: Xelo Games
Release date: TBD
How to support: Wishlist on Steam!
Kokopa’s Atlas
Why I’m excited: More cats going on adventures! This time, a space cat!
Developer: Aesthetician Labs, Hitcents
Release date: 2023
How to support: Wishlist on Steam!
Melatonin
Why I’m excited: A rhythm game. A rhythm game that navigates through dreams and reality. Did I mention it’s a rhythm game? Full of pastel colors? Gimme.
Developer: Half Asleep
Release date: 9/16/2022
How to support: Wishlist on Steam!
Freeride
Why I’m excited: An action RPG? A personality test? Why not both! “You will not be told when you are making decisions. You will never be judged in terms of Good or Evil. You will simply face the consequences of your actions.”
Developer: Flightyfelon Games
Release date: 2023
How to support: Check out the Website to join the first round of testing on Steam!
Lovebirb
Why I’m excited: “Which birb will you swipe right for after having your heart broken,” is not something I thought I’d have to think about, yet here we are!
Developer: Anonymous Penguin Studio
Release date: 2022 (Q4)
How to support: Follow on Twitter!
Chicken Journey
Why I’m excited: A platformer with a cute chicken. That’s it, that’s all I got.
Developer: loonyware
Release date: 2022 (Q4)
How to support: Wishlist on Steam!
How to Say Goodbye
Why I’m excited: A puzzle game where you manipulate reality to help ghosts crossover to “the other side,” which is bound to be full of feels and delve into dealing with grief. “Excited” probably isn’t the right word, more like “ready to have this relate to me and cry.”
Developer: ARTE France/Florian & Baptiste
Release date: 2022 (Q3)
How to support: Wishlist on Steam!
Harmony’s Odyssey
Why I’m excited: 3D fantasy adventure game with puzzle elements and a cute, cartoony witch. I’m in.
Developer: MythicOwl
Release date: 2022 (Q3)
How to support: Wishlist on Steam!
Fall of Porcupine
Why I’m excited: A commentary on an unhealthy health care system? Good. Goooood.
Developer: BUNTSPECHT.GAMES
Release date: TBD
How to support: Wishlist on Steam!
SCHiM
Why I’m excited: I am absolutely intrigued with the idea of jumping into shadows in order to get through the game. I get the feeling that the puzzle elements of that concept are gonna kick my ass.
Developer: Ewoud van der Werf
Release date: TBD
How to support: Wishlist on Steam!
ODDADA
Why I’m excited: Stack a house on a house to make music. I’m gonna play this for hours on end.
Developer: Sven Ahlgrimm, Mathilde Hoffmann
Release date: TBD
How to support: Wishlist on Steam!
Mika and The Witch’s Mountain
Why I’m excited: This is as close to a Kiki’s Delivery Service game as I’m gonna get. Also, the animation is adorable.
Developer: Chibig
Release date: 2023 (Q1)
How to support: Wishlist on Steam!
Puzzles for Clef
Why I’m excited: Magic. Cute art. Puzzles. And a promise of “something more” if you dig deeper. I’m ready to find all of this game’s secrets.
Developer: Weasel Token
Release date: 2023
How to support: Wishlist on Steam!
A Frog’s Tale
Why I’m excited: I am loving the number of games that are incorporating rhythm game elements into RPGs. Also. You’re literally a frog.
Developer: Norman Company/Mythcarver Games
Release date: 2023
How to support: Check out the Website!
PuffPals: Island Skies
Why I’m excited: You had me at PuffPals if I’m being completely honest. It’s a wholesome life simulator with fluff nuggets. Bless.
Developer: Fluffnest Inc.
Release date: 2025
How to support: Follow on Twitter!
Love, Ghostie
Why I’m excited: You’re a ghost trying to make adorable ships canon. There’s a goth giraffe. I don’t have enough heart emojis for this.
Developer: Janbeh Games
Release date: TBD
How to support: Wishlist on Steam!
Hamster on Rails
Why I’m excited: There’s railcars and tracks to connect and customizable, silly-faced hamsters. Thank you for my next “oops it’s been five hours and I haven’t gotten up” game.
Developer: Virtual Arts Studio
Release date: TBD
How to support: Wishlist on Steam!
Bread & Fred
Why I’m excited: It straight up looks like a platforming sitcom where you have to maneuver two penguins, and really wish there was only one. Damnit Bread. Or Fred. Whichever one makes me fall the most.
Developer: Sand Castles Studio
Release date: 2022
How to support: Wishlist on Steam!
Kaichu: The Kaiji Dating Sim
Why I’m excited: It’s a dating sim with giant monsters who hook up and smooch. That’s all I need in life.
Developer: Squiddershins
Release date: 2022 (Q2)
How to support: Check out the Website to Wishlist on Steam!
Seal World
Why I’m excited: Chonky seals. Need I say more? Eat. Swim. Relax. Like a seal.
Developer: Seal
Release date: Available now!
How to support: Buy it on Steam!
(Featured image: pank0/Sand Castles Studio/Xelo Games)
