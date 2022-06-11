Now more than ever I feel like I want to play games that let me relax and peacefully zone out on my couch. After discovering the Wholesome Direct last year, I knew that this would be exactly what I needed to watch if I wanted a gaming catalog that would make me smile. This year’s presentation offered a bigger selection than last year with almost 100 games to run over and wishlist. Below is my attempt to narrow my favorites down to 25, but trust me, there was a lot more than this that I had my eye on. How many will I actually play? This is a judgment-free space, thank you very much.

Little Bear Chef

(Image: BananaBox)

Why I’m excited: It’s a bear so tiny that he can fit into the frying pan he’s trying to cook with! Also, something about the way he looks when he holds a knife…

Developer: BananaBox

Release date: 2023

How to support: Follow on Twitter!

Toroa

(Image: Atawhai Interactive)

Why I’m excited: According to the description, you get to relax and glide on the winds of a place called Tāwhirimātea, and it looks so beautiful and chill.

Developer: Atawhai Interactive

Release date: TBD

How to support: Follow on Twitter!

Paper Animal RPG

(Image: Azurexis/Cuddling Raccoons Studio)

Why I’m excited: Listen. After Paper Mario I am here for “paper” games, especially ones with characters as cute as this.

Developer: Azurexis/Cuddling Raccoons Studio

Release date: 2023

How to support: Follow on Kickstarter!

Paper Trail

(Image: Newfangled Games)

Why I’m excited: The gameplay for this is so intriguing. Treating the screen like foldable paper that you can move to create paths for your character? The puzzle game fan in me is so into this.

Developer: Newfangled Games

Release date: 2023 (Q1)

How to support: Wishlist on Steam!

Usagi Shima

(Image: pank0)

Why I’m excited: You. Get. To. Collect. BUNNIES! Decorate an abandoned island to GET BUNNIES TO VISIT YOU.

Developer: pank0

Release date: TBD

How to support: Subscribe to the Newsletter!

Petit Island

(Image: Xelo Games)

Why I’m excited: You’re a cat taking pictures on a tropical island to preserve your, get ready, grandpaw’s memories. Yes. Please. Thank you.

Developer: Xelo Games

Release date: TBD

How to support: Wishlist on Steam!

Kokopa’s Atlas

(Image: ian Labs, Hitcents)

Why I’m excited: More cats going on adventures! This time, a space cat!

Developer: Aesthetician Labs, Hitcents

Release date: 2023

How to support: Wishlist on Steam!

Melatonin

(Image: Half Asleep)

Why I’m excited: A rhythm game. A rhythm game that navigates through dreams and reality. Did I mention it’s a rhythm game? Full of pastel colors? Gimme.

Developer: Half Asleep

Release date: 9/16/2022

How to support: Wishlist on Steam!

Freeride

(Image: Flightyfelon Games)

Why I’m excited: An action RPG? A personality test? Why not both! “You will not be told when you are making decisions. You will never be judged in terms of Good or Evil. You will simply face the consequences of your actions.”

Developer: Flightyfelon Games

Release date: 2023

How to support: Check out the Website to join the first round of testing on Steam!

Lovebirb

(Image: ymous Penguin Studio)

Why I’m excited: “Which birb will you swipe right for after having your heart broken,” is not something I thought I’d have to think about, yet here we are!

Developer: Anonymous Penguin Studio

Release date: 2022 (Q4)

How to support: Follow on Twitter!

Chicken Journey

(Image: loonyware)

Why I’m excited: A platformer with a cute chicken. That’s it, that’s all I got.

Developer: loonyware

Release date: 2022 (Q4)

How to support: Wishlist on Steam!

How to Say Goodbye

(Image: ARTE France/Florian & Baptiste)

Why I’m excited: A puzzle game where you manipulate reality to help ghosts crossover to “the other side,” which is bound to be full of feels and delve into dealing with grief. “Excited” probably isn’t the right word, more like “ready to have this relate to me and cry.”

Developer: ARTE France/Florian & Baptiste

Release date: 2022 (Q3)

How to support: Wishlist on Steam!

Harmony’s Odyssey

(Image: MythicOwl)

Why I’m excited: 3D fantasy adventure game with puzzle elements and a cute, cartoony witch. I’m in.

Developer: MythicOwl

Release date: 2022 (Q3)

How to support: Wishlist on Steam!

Fall of Porcupine

(Image: BUNTSPECHT.GAMES)

Why I’m excited: A commentary on an unhealthy health care system? Good. Goooood.

Developer: BUNTSPECHT.GAMES

Release date: TBD

How to support: Wishlist on Steam!

SCHiM

(Image: Ewoud van der Werf)

Why I’m excited: I am absolutely intrigued with the idea of jumping into shadows in order to get through the game. I get the feeling that the puzzle elements of that concept are gonna kick my ass.

Developer: Ewoud van der Werf

Release date: TBD

How to support: Wishlist on Steam!

ODDADA

(Image: Sven Ahlgrimm, Mathilde Hoffmann)

Why I’m excited: Stack a house on a house to make music. I’m gonna play this for hours on end.

Developer: Sven Ahlgrimm, Mathilde Hoffmann

Release date: TBD

How to support: Wishlist on Steam!

Mika and The Witch’s Mountain

(Image: Chibig)

Why I’m excited: This is as close to a Kiki’s Delivery Service game as I’m gonna get. Also, the animation is adorable.

Developer: Chibig

Release date: 2023 (Q1)

How to support: Wishlist on Steam!

Puzzles for Clef

(Image: Weasel Token)

Why I’m excited: Magic. Cute art. Puzzles. And a promise of “something more” if you dig deeper. I’m ready to find all of this game’s secrets.

Developer: Weasel Token

Release date: 2023

How to support: Wishlist on Steam!

A Frog’s Tale

(Image: Norman Company/Mythcarver Games)

Why I’m excited: I am loving the number of games that are incorporating rhythm game elements into RPGs. Also. You’re literally a frog.

Developer: Norman Company/Mythcarver Games

Release date: 2023

How to support: Check out the Website!

PuffPals: Island Skies

(Image: Fluffnest Inc.)

Why I’m excited: You had me at PuffPals if I’m being completely honest. It’s a wholesome life simulator with fluff nuggets. Bless.

Developer: Fluffnest Inc.

Release date: 2025

How to support: Follow on Twitter!

Love, Ghostie

(Image: Janbeh Games)

Why I’m excited: You’re a ghost trying to make adorable ships canon. There’s a goth giraffe. I don’t have enough heart emojis for this.

Developer: Janbeh Games

Release date: TBD

How to support: Wishlist on Steam!

Hamster on Rails

(Image: Virtual Arts Studio)

Why I’m excited: There’s railcars and tracks to connect and customizable, silly-faced hamsters. Thank you for my next “oops it’s been five hours and I haven’t gotten up” game.

Developer: Virtual Arts Studio

Release date: TBD

How to support: Wishlist on Steam!

Bread & Fred

(Image: Sand Castles Studio)

Why I’m excited: It straight up looks like a platforming sitcom where you have to maneuver two penguins, and really wish there was only one. Damnit Bread. Or Fred. Whichever one makes me fall the most.

Developer: Sand Castles Studio

Release date: 2022

How to support: Wishlist on Steam!

Kaichu: The Kaiji Dating Sim

(Image: Squiddershins)

Why I’m excited: It’s a dating sim with giant monsters who hook up and smooch. That’s all I need in life.

Developer: Squiddershins

Release date: 2022 (Q2)

How to support: Check out the Website to Wishlist on Steam!

Seal World

(Image: Seal)

Why I’m excited: Chonky seals. Need I say more? Eat. Swim. Relax. Like a seal.

Developer: Seal

Release date: Available now!

How to support: Buy it on Steam!

(Featured image: pank0/Sand Castles Studio/Xelo Games)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]