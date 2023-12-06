And the Winner of ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Is …

Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge ended up being one of the more surprising shows of the season, and now, we finally have a winner.

At first, many of us questioned how a reality show about Squid Game wouldn’t be just completely missing the point. A show in which the editing has made people who have played the game angry (many have taken to social media to point out that it is not truthful to the situation they found themselves in) and more, Squid Game: The Challenge has been quite the journey.

Now, we’ve made it to the finale, where only one can be the winner. The final three consisted of Phil, Sam, and Mai. Phil and Sam went into the finale as two friends who were willing to do whatever it took to be there together, as proven by the Circle of Trust challenge, and Mai was willing to do whatever necessary to see herself in the finale. What that meant for winning jackpot of over $4.5 million dollars? Well …

The winner of Squid Game: The Challenge is Mai! After all the challenges and all the dorm fights, it has been a battle to get here, and this is one winner who fought their way to the top through every contestant that was in their way.

Honestly, it is surprising given how this game was played when players like 432 seemed like they were going to be bigger players at the start of it all, only to barely make it a few episodes in. But now that we have crowned our winner, let’s talk about why Mai ended up taking the crown and what worked with their game to get them to the end.

Winner takes all

It isn’t surprising that Mai won, especially after she made sure she consistently made allies every chance she got. While many played the game to find friends, she did so but she did it with a plan in mind to win. And she that she did. Mai’s strategy was one that put her at the top and she had multiple players throughout the show saying that they wanted to be in the end with her and it ended up with her taking home the $4.56 million dollars.

In the end, it proves that Mai was right all along!

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]