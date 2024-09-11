‘Second best time to delete this is now’: Trump’s debate excuses turn conservative prediction into self-own

Delusion is never the solution. That sentiment isn’t getting through to former President Donald Trump or his followers.

To affirm his debate “win” against Kamala Harris, Trump has been posting “proof” on Truth Social that a good number of people were swayed to vote for him. To be fair, his performance in the last presidential debate really was memorable—not for the best reasons, of course. Nevertheless, other conservative voices and Trump supporters have been following suit. Some of these influencers have gone to lengths to take fringe statistics to appear credible.

Others have been working hard to discredit ABC News, accusing the outlet of “bias” for fact-checking Donald Trump’s absurd statements. Not all of these attempts have worked in Trump’s favor. Representative Mike Collins is under fire on Twitter for his erroneous prediction hours before the debate. In the tweet he likely intended to insinuate Harris would try to decline a second debate after losing, due to the bizarre conservative misconception that she’s afraid to speak publicly or debate Trump, he said, “You want to know who won? Find out who refuses to do a second debate.”

This did not end well for Collins when Trump turned out to be the one second-guessing a second debate. Several replies point out that this tweet did not age well. The most hilarious reply of them all is, “The second best time to delete this is now.”

Of course, it seems to be Trump who’s floating trial balloons to see if he can get the public to agree he doesn’t need to debate Harris again, as he claimed to Fox News that, “I have to think about it, but if you won the debate, I sort of think I shouldn’t do it. Why should I do another debate?” Vice President Kamala Harris, on the other hand, seeks another debate. Trump has already found a way to twist this intention, saying that Harris “lost badly.” He claims that, “They always want a rematch.” Quite an ironic thing to say for a former president who still could not accept his defeat in the 2020 Presidential Election.

