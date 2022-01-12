Skip to main content

Who Will Host the 2022 Oscars? Twitter Has Some Suggestions

Let the Muppets host!

By Chelsea SteinerJan 12th, 2022, 4:51 pm
 

After 3 years without a host, the Academy Awards is bringing back the most prestigious hosting gig of awards season. The last host was Jimmy Kimmel in 2018, and since then the Academy has relied on a comedian for a brief monologue, with presenters and performers continuing the show. But ABC announced this week that the ceremony would feature a host, forcing us to ponder who that host would be.

The obvious choices are often late-night talk show hosts: your Jimmys Kimmel and Fallon, James Corden, Stephen Colbert, or Seth Meyers. Then there’s the A-list comedian options: Billy Crystal, Chris Rock, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Steve Martin, Ricky Gervais, Seth MacFarlane, etc.

Or the Academy could choose chaos and give us a buzzy pairing like Anne Hathaway and James Franco (Hathaway did her best, but Franco was dead on arrival). Even Tom Holland has been rumored to be in talks for the job.

Luckily for us, Twitter was full of great suggestions and ideas for the hosting gig. Let’s take a look at who has been nominated by the people to host Hollywood’s biggest night:

Who do you think should host the Oscars? Keeping my fingers crossed for a Gabriel from Malignant/Ghostface partnership!

