Who Will Host the 2022 Oscars? Twitter Has Some Suggestions

After 3 years without a host, the Academy Awards is bringing back the most prestigious hosting gig of awards season. The last host was Jimmy Kimmel in 2018, and since then the Academy has relied on a comedian for a brief monologue, with presenters and performers continuing the show. But ABC announced this week that the ceremony would feature a host, forcing us to ponder who that host would be.

ABC just announced that the #Oscars will indeed have a host. Who would you like to see take on the role? https://t.co/rtDdwPtz48 pic.twitter.com/l4j73ZgMu2 — Variety (@Variety) January 11, 2022

The obvious choices are often late-night talk show hosts: your Jimmys Kimmel and Fallon, James Corden, Stephen Colbert, or Seth Meyers. Then there’s the A-list comedian options: Billy Crystal, Chris Rock, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Steve Martin, Ricky Gervais, Seth MacFarlane, etc.

Or the Academy could choose chaos and give us a buzzy pairing like Anne Hathaway and James Franco (Hathaway did her best, but Franco was dead on arrival). Even Tom Holland has been rumored to be in talks for the job.

Luckily for us, Twitter was full of great suggestions and ideas for the hosting gig. Let’s take a look at who has been nominated by the people to host Hollywood’s biggest night:

In a radical reimagining, the Academy has found its ’22 Oscar host. pic.twitter.com/3IbVg0ACiZ — Chris Eigeman (@ChrisEigeman) January 12, 2022

Let the throat singing Sardaukar guy from Dune host the Oscars. — Brandon David Wilson (@Geniusbastard) January 11, 2022

Get Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire to host the Oscars. Boom. Everyone tunes in. Ratings through the roof. Get Cumberbatch to open up some portals to let them into the building too. https://t.co/5Bi55Npric — Austin Burke (@theBurk3nator) January 11, 2022

Introducing this year’s Oscar host. pic.twitter.com/YDA1VMR2ju — Amy Smith (@filmswithamy) January 11, 2022

Gabriel will host the Oscars, yeeting chairs at people whose speeches go on too long pic.twitter.com/l3iDoqvqP7 — Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) January 11, 2022

Let Jessica and Andrew host the Oscars as Tammy Faye and Jim, who cares — Sam Herbst (@smhrbst) January 11, 2022

Academy, you can literally at any time ask the Muppets to host this year’s Oscars. There’s nothing stopping you. No one would dislike this. People are miserable. What are you waiting for? https://t.co/Co2iAy8zyu — Emily Burzynski (@LaJoieDeMe) January 12, 2022

introducing this year’s Oscars host pic.twitter.com/wpGDYsHRut — Carlos Aguilar (@Carlos_Film) January 11, 2022

I mean, obviously Venom should host the Oscars — Avishai ✡ Weinberger (@avishaiw) January 12, 2022

They should host The Oscars. They’d be great and it’s smart synergy for ABC/Hulu. pic.twitter.com/QaqQiGOoDt — Phillip Iscove (@pmiscove) January 12, 2022

Let’s get Kendall roy to host the Oscars then pic.twitter.com/sYdKjEEtuX — anthonito (taylor’s version) (@Anthonydjfr_) January 12, 2022

So the Academy is looking to bring in a host for the Oscars, huh? I’d dig this creative pairing… pic.twitter.com/DNlLz8yNKG — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) January 11, 2022

There are only three correct answers to who should host the Oscars. pic.twitter.com/oYkV8WlSNh — Liam Bones (@Bonesdrawstuff) January 12, 2022

they should host the oscars pic.twitter.com/bNpRYPJSXW — 🎞 (@vivelefilms) January 11, 2022

Introducing this year’s Oscar host. pic.twitter.com/W9HUmQeF00 — Cᴸᴬ Cᴸᴬ Cᴸᴬᴺᴰ’S World 💋💄🐷🐹 (@TataChips86) January 12, 2022

I’ve got the perfect Oscar host pic.twitter.com/SWc7cdFLGd — Ivan Rosenfield (@underthefan119) January 11, 2022

actually they NEED to host the oscars in character pic.twitter.com/YO46KBxs9P — matt (@RealMattGannon) January 11, 2022

They should host The Oscars together pic.twitter.com/J4h6SBl4gl — Jordan Woodson 🔜 #Sundance2022 (@jordanjwoodson) January 11, 2022

Who do you think should host the Oscars? Keeping my fingers crossed for a Gabriel from Malignant/Ghostface partnership!

(image: Shutterstock)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]