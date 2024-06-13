the deep eating timothy on the boys
(Prime Video)
Did You Recognize the Iconic Actor Voicing Ambrosius in ‘The Boys’?

Rachel Leishman
Published: Jun 13, 2024 11:38 am

One character that really makes fans giggle on The Boys is Ambrosius. The octopus is the Deep’s (Chace Crawford) aquatic lover and this season, she’s being hidden away in his closet to keep their relationship secret.

Ambrosius and the Deep’s relationship is physical (we all know the image) and it clearly is something that the Deep is ashamed about. But in Season 4, we get to see what the Deep means to Ambrosius when she confronts him for treating her differently than he has in the past. When we hear her voice these concerns, you might recognize the voice behind the octopus.

That’s because Ambrosius is played by Tilda Swinton this season! Swinton voices the octopus who has a relationship with the Vought Supe. Every time I think about Ambrosius I think about the image of the Deep with her and … well … I get caught up in the logistics of their physical relationship because that’s just how The Boys works as a show. This season, their relationship is a bit different though and we’re getting to see Swinton really playing the emotional aspect of their relationship.

Now I kind of want to see Tilda Swinton and Chace Crawford actually playing a couple together for the vibes. But Swinton joined the series after already being in a superhero property all her own. She was the Ancient One in Doctor Strange and then again in Avengers: Endgame when Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) tries to come to the Sanctum Santorum to steal the Time Stone.

So having Swinton join The Boys in a small role is pretty funny. It makes it even better when you think about the Deep and Ambrosius’ relationship and Swinton having to be … told about their past together. I think it is a perfect casting for an octopus who just really loves the Deep.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.