Wait, Who Took Moff Gideon in ‘The Mandalorian’?

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 5, “The Pirate,” premiered on March 29 and gave us an action-packed adventure featuring the return of a few familiar faces. The episode brings Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Grogu, and the rest of the Children of the Watch back to Nevarro, where they aid Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) in defending the planet from pirates. Paul Sun-Hyung Lee’s Carson Teva makes his return as he seeks out Djarin for help in defending Nevarro. But his wasn’t the only special appearance: Star Wars Rebels‘ Garazeb “Zeb” Orrelios (Steve Blum) also made an exciting surprise cameo.

Meanwhile, the episode ends with a twist that teases the return of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), the main antagonist in The Mandalorian seasons 1 and 2. As a warlord leading remnants of the Galactic Empire, Gideon desperately sought Grogu for some nefarious experiments and was accused of war crimes—including the Purge of Mandalore—during the Empire’s reign. However, by the end of season 2, Gideon was defeated and put in the custody of the New Republic to await trial. Given how popular and formidable his character is, though, many have been anticipating his return. We just weren’t sure who would be responsible for Gideon’s escape from custody.

Who took Moff Gideon from the New Republic’s custody?

(Disney+)

Gideon’s escape from the New Republic has been teased and rumored throughout The Mandalorian season 3. “Chapter 21: The Pirates” finally confirms that Gideon is once again at large and free of the New Republic’s custody. Ater departing from Nevarro, Teva discovers the remains of what was once Gideon’s prison shuttle. The shuttle was attacked and reduced to wreckage, with everyone on board killed except for Gideon, who is nowhere to be found.

Upon investigating further, Teva discovers remnants of beskar armor on the ship, which strongly hints that the Mandalorians took Gideon. However, it’s unclear if this is the work of the Children of the Watch, a different Mandalorian tribe, or even a Mandalorian acting alone. It seems that one or more Mandalorians took Gideon to give him the punishment they believe he deserves for the Purge of Mandalore. This wouldn’t be too surprising, as Paz Vizsla (Jon Favreau) once indicated that Gideon deserved death, and he didn’t trust the New Republic to give him an appropriate sentence.

Another theory is that Gideon was rescued by his followers. After all, he was quite an influential warlord, and many anticipated that his old allies would eventually come for him. The presence of beskar could mean that the Empire is framing the Mandalorians for Gideon’s escape. As said above, the Mandalorians have the most motivation to do so, and masterminding a plot to frame them sounds more believable than Gideon being unsuspectingly kidnapped.

Regardless of who really took Gideon, the Mandalorians are the prime suspects, which could bring them into direct conflict with the New Republic. Meanwhile, the war-like clan just won the respect of Nevarro, meaning if the New Republic tries to take action against them, it could lead to a large-scale conflict.

(featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]