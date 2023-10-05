We’ve Finally Learned More About the Hunter Who Pruned Mobius in ‘Loki’ Season 1

We’re getting a lot of answers to questions left by season 1 in the season 2 premiere of Loki—one being “Who was the hunter who pruned Mobius under Renslayer’s order?” Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) was a good employee of the TVA in season 1, doing pretty much whatever it is that Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) asked of him, within reason. But when he wised up to what she was doing, she showed her true colors and instantly pruned him out of her path.

Luckily, we learned that pruning doesn’t necessarily wipe you from existence; it just sends you into the void, and if you’re strong enough to fend off Alioth, like most of the Loki variants, then you’ll be okay. Mobius survived, for the most part, on his own before Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) found him and they found their Loki (Tom Hiddleston), but the point is that Mobius was pruned by someone. In season 2, we learned more about who it was who did it.

Enter Hunter D-90. At the beginning of season 2, we learn a bit about some of the hunters we didn’t meet in season 1. While D-90 was a part of season 1, we didn’t know much else about him other than that he did whatever Renslayer asked. Now though, we’re getting a bit more of his personality, a look into his relationship with Mobius and who Hunter D-90 really is, and it’s nice to see how the hunters are growing in season 2!

Even if he is the hunter who did prune Mobius in the first place.

Who is Hunter D-90?

The season 2 premiere makes it clear that D-90 (Neil Ellice) is the one who pruned Mobius and that Mobius forgives him because he did so under Renslayer’s orders. Mobius seems to have instantly gotten over it, though, because Hunter D-90 does try to make it up to him in the episode, but Mobius just acknowledges what happened. There are bigger things at hand, and that’s obvious with everything going on at the TVA.

The issues are bigger than what Renslayer forced the hunters to do before they were aware of the fact that they were variants and had lives before their jobs with the TVA. Hopefully, we’ll see more of Hunter D-90’s relationship with Hunter B-15 and how he works with Mobius in the future. For now, it’s nice to know that the two have moved on from what he was ordered to do by Renslayer.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Disney+)

