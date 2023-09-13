The Actress Who Plays Young Ahsoka Is Also in One of the Year’s Biggest Films

We’ve officially entered the second half of Ahsoka as of yesterday evening, and I pray to whatever deity cares to listen that if I should be so unlucky to have a near-death experience, it will be far more merciful than the spiritual mollywhop that poor Ahsoka received during hers. Indeed, say what you will about whether Ahsoka is a hit or a miss overall, but for those who have been following Ahsoka since The Clone Wars, the fifth episode no doubt struck a heartstring or two.

But that wasn’t all it did; “Shadow Warrior” also formally introduced us to Ahsoka’s live-action younger self, and if you play in more than one Disney sphere, that garnet-skinned child may have seemed awfully familiar to you. So, who is it that stepped into the shoes of young Ahsoka?

Which actress plays young Ahsoka in Ahsoka?

The talent behind young Ahsoka is none other than Ariana Greenblatt, a Disney Channel alumnus whom Marvel fans may recognize as young Gamora from Avengers: Infinity War. We don’t know how many awards the young actress will win over the course of her career, but it seems she’s at least a lock for Most Alien Children Portrayed for the time being.

More recently, the 16-year-old has made the cinematic rounds appearing in the delightful musical In the Heights (young Nina Rosario), box office juggernaut Barbie (Sasha, the daughter of Mattel employee Gloria), and the upcoming Borderlands film, in which she’ll portray the ever-mischievous Tiny Tina.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

