Who Plays Supergirl in ‘The Flash’? Answered

The Flash trailer premiered on February 11th and dazzled viewers with its unveiling of Supergirl. There has been a lot of conversation around The Flash, and not all of it has been good. Much of the discussion has been focused on the film’s lead star, Ezra Miller, who portrays Barry Allen/The Flash despite their ongoing controversies and run-ins with the law. Miller’s struggles culminated in them being arrested for felony burglary and giving a rather unsatisfactory apology.

However, with the release of the trailer, the other stars of the film finally had their chance to shine and draw attention to their hard work. Michael Keaton’s Batman captured attention, since this marks the first time he has reprised his role as the iconic hero in over 30 years. One other character who also stole the spotlight from Miller was the DCU’s new Supergirl. The Kara Zor-El iteration of Supergirl is set to debut in The Flash, and she looks awesome in the trailer.

There doesn’t appear to be a Superman in the film, so Supergirl truly shines as the major superhero of The Flash. Additionally, we get to see her take to the skies on the big screen in a way we never have before—because, well, the only other Supergirl live-action film, Supergirl (1984), was terrible. The Flash, though, seems to be doing justice to Supergirl. She looks fierce, heroic, and powerful. She commands attention in every scene she appears in. So, who is the actress playing this badass iteration of Supergirl in The Flash?

Meet The Flash‘s Supergirl actress

(DC Comics // Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Sasha Calle is the American actress set to portray Supergirl in The Flash. Her role as the heroine is quite historic, as she is the first Latina actress to portray Supergirl. Plus, this will be Supergirl’s DC Universe (DCU) debut and first major big-screen appearance in almost 40 years. Calle first entered the film industry in 2017, when she starred in the miniseries Socially Awkward. Her breakthrough came in 2018, when she nabbed a starring role in the soap opera The Young and the Restless as Lola Rosales. Her performance in the show garnered her a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series.

She starred in the show until 2021, then quickly signed onto her next project—The Flash. The Flash marks her feature film debut, making her casting and subsequent performance all the more impressive. At just 27 years of age, and six years into her Hollywood career, she is set to have a starring role in a major film franchise.

Sadly, her future in the DCU after The Flash is uncertain. James Gunn and Peter Safran, who recently took over as co-CEOs of the franchise, have not confirmed that Calle will portray Supergirl in the upcoming DCU film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. There were also rumors that she was cut from The Flash‘s closing scenes to prevent teasing her return in other DCU projects. However, the trailer was already enough for many fans to be sold on Calle’s Supergirl iteration and to advocate for her future in the DCU.

(featured image: DC Comics)

