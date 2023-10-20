Spoiler Alert: She’s Not a Clock in Real Life

As the action continues to ramp up in Loki, Miss Minutes took on more prominence in the third episode of the Disney+ show. She finally reappeared once again find 19th Century Chicago, taking on a new black-and-white look to match the time period.

Warning: spoilers ahead for the third episode of Loki.

Although the show is live-action, Miss Minutes is the only animated character, a walking, talking clock who revealed a hankering for a real human body in the latest episode of Loki.

Of course, outside of the show, the voice of Miss Minutes is a real-life human, just like her on-screen counterpart wishes she could be. Here’s a look at who plays Miss Minutes and where you might have heard her Southern Belle accent before.

Who plays the clock in Loki?

Miss Minutes is voiced by Tara Strong, presumably putting on the distinctive accent, as she comes from Ontario, Canada. She is well-known for her voice work across animated shows and films, websites, and video games, including Bubbles in The Powerpuff Girls, Harley Quinn in the video game Batman: Arkham City, and Timmy in Fairly Odd Parents. Her IMDb credits are truly impressive, ranging from huge films to beloved video games.

Just recently, Strong has faced criticism and recently lost a job on upcoming animated show Boxtown for expressing what production described as “posts that promote controversial messages regarding the peoples of Palestine currently being affected by the ongoing Israel-Palestine crisis”, according to Insider.

Strong responded to the initial post about her character being recast, writing on X that she “just found out on Twitter!” and claiming that she was “fired for being Jewish.” In response, the show then also shared a post highlighting that at least two other people working on the show are also Jewish.

