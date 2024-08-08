‘1923’ Fans Will Find a Familiar Face in ‘It Ends With Us’

Hollywood power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have both enjoyed a prolonged spell of media coverage lately, as hype around their respective releases It Ends with Us and Deadpool & Wolverine continues to grow.

It Ends with Us has a U.S. release date of August 9, and fans have been curious to see how Colleen Hoover’s 206 book of the same name is adapted for the screen. The book has been criticized for romanticizing abusive relationships but has nonetheless built a substantial fandom that comprises all adult age groups.

The book’s story prompts the readers to build a strong connection with Atlas Corrigan, one of the major characters of the story. He will be played by Brandon Sklenar in the film, serving Blake Lively’s character Lily Bloom’s one of the two major love interests. Atlas is Lilly’s childhood friend and first love in the book, who makes a dramatic re-entry in her life after the pair are separated for years due to their career/academic choices.

Sklenar is popular among TV audiences for his appearance as Spencer Dutton in the Paramount+ western series 1923, which serves as a precursor to Yellowstone. In terms of his film roles, the New Jersey-born actor has appeared in Midway, Karen, and the 2018 political black comedy movie Vice, which starred Christian Bale as former US Vice President Dick Cheney. Sklenar’s other notable roles include playing Edward Mapplethorpe in the biographical movie Mapplethorpe and making brief appearances in TV shows New Girl and Westworld.

It Ends with Us will be competing against the likes of Cate Blanchett’s Borderlands and Hunter Schafer and Dan Stevens’ horror film Cuckoo at the box office. Despite going against these popular titles, the combination of Hoover and Lively is expected to make the film a massive success.

