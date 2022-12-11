Who Is White Tiger? Marvel’s White Tiger, Explained

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) reboot series, Daredevil: Born Again, slowly becoming a reality, viewers are eager to learn more about the cast and characters. So far, Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) are the only Marvel characters confirmed to be appearing in the show. Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt, and Michael Gandolfini have all been cast in the series, but in undisclosed roles. However, there have been several rumored characters as fans and insiders speculate on the show’s slowly growing cast.

One particular rumor suggests that White Tiger could be appearing in the series. The rumor took flight when it further alleged that Marvel was eyeing Jenna Ortega to take on the role in Daredevil: Born Again. Ortega has experienced an unprecedented rise in popularity since she starred in the Netflix series, Wednesday. Given her stardom, it wouldn’t be surprising if the MCU was keeping its eyes on her. Meanwhile, White Tiger would be a suitable role for her, as well. Fans have already begun creating fan art to prove it.

While there’s no confirmation that Ortega or White Tiger will be appearing in Daredevil: Born Again, the rumor has sparked interest in the Marvel character, White Tiger. Here’s who White Tiger is in Marvel comics.

Who is Marvel’s White Tiger?

White Tiger isn’t a single superhero. Instead, the name is an alias that has been used by several heroes in the Marvel universe. The most recent individual to don the mantle of the White Tiger is Ava Ayala. Which iteration of the character Ortega was allegedly in talks to play is uncertain. However, the White Tiger whose story entwined most with Daredevil in the comics was Angela Del Toro. Del Toro is the niece of Ava and Hector Ayala, the latter being the first White Tiger. He gained his powers from three tiger amulets which were powered by the Tiger God.

After Hector’s secret identity was revealed and he was framed for murder, he sought the legal assistance of Matt Murdock. However, before Murdock could prove him innocent, Hector was killed while trying to escape detainment. As an FBI agent, Del Toro had become interested in Murdock, particularly in an investigation that probed his secret identity as Daredevil. However, she dropped the case when she inherited the three tiger amulets from her uncle and sought out Murdock’s help. With Murdock/Daredevil’s help, she learned to harness the power of the White Tiger and became a vigilante in her own right.

She teamed up with Daredevil frequently and had some run-ins with the Hand throughout her career. She and Daredevil even eventually took over the Hand at one point, hoping they could transform it into a force for good, or at least keep it out of worse hands. Shortly after she became a vigilante, Murdock was outed as Daredevil and imprisoned for some time. However, after he was freed, the two’s paths continued to cross until Ava took over as White Tiger.

Marvel’s White Tiger, explained

The amulets that Del Toro wears give her superhuman abilities. Her powers include superhuman strength, speed, durability, agility, and stamina. She also has limited healing abilities, as well as heightened senses and the ability to blend in with her surroundings to keep from sight. However, her story includes some difficulties and tragedies, too, including losing most of her family at the hands of murderer Gideon Mace and being controlled by the Hand or the Tiger God. If Del Toro is to appear in Daredevil: Born Again, she will fit in well if the show continues the dark, gritty theme of the previous Netflix Daredevil series.

Additionally, her appearance could hint at some of the events of the show, as well. For example, the show could explore the investigation into and potential outing of Murdock’s secret identity as Daredevil. While this concept was tackled with Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it would be interesting to see it play out with Murdock, especially if it sees him go on trial for alleged crimes committed as a vigilante. White Tiger would be an interesting addition to Daredevil: Born Again, but it remains to be seen if her role in it is confirmed.

