‘FBI gotta get involve at some point’: Fans aren’t happy with the premise of Ryan Murphy’s new show

Amid the politically hot climate in the USA and the ongoing tussle between Israel and Iran, Ryan Murphy has somehow managed to once again become a person of interest on social media.

The veteran TV personality has been constantly targeted lately over the portrayal of the Menendez brothers in the second season of Netflix’s anthology series Monsters. While that controversy can’t be considered over yet, Murphy has managed to further draw fans’ ire, for the premise of his new show this time around.

His new series for FX, The Beauty, will reportedly follow a universe where physical beauty can only be achieved via getting infected by a sexually transmitted disease. The show is expected to feature a star-studded lineup of Evan Peters, Ashton Kutcher, Anthony Ramos, and Jeremy Pope. Still, fans have chosen to look past that and instead point to the disturbing log line, pointing out a troublesome pattern in Murphy’s shows.

Nah the FBI gotta get involve at some point. — Kristina (@Cheetara1986) September 30, 2024

We are so tired of Ryan Murphy being horny. Omg. And that says A LOT coming from me. pic.twitter.com/4MHSrcFhTO — Domnic (@domthedent) September 30, 2024

He is so sick he will make them have a gang bang pic.twitter.com/Jg4AXHIZin — mizge (@mihailo____) September 30, 2024

Geez. Ryan Murphy still has Evan Peters locked in his basement — jupitergirl?? (@jupitergirl) September 30, 2024

As per the comments on the post that reported the news of this show happening, fans are disappointed with Peters’ repeated collaborations with Murphy, along with the long-time TV series creator having strong themes revolving around sex in his work lately. Murphy has already been panned by fans and critics alike for portraying a homo-erotic relationship between the Menendez brothers in Monsters, and looks like The Beauty‘s plot has left a bad taste in the fans’ mouth as well.

The Beauty will be co-created, written, and executive produced by Ryan Murphy and Matt Hodgson. It is an adaptation of the comic books by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley, and the production is expected to begin in November this year. Other details about the plot and cast are being kept under wraps for now, except for the fact that a female lead will join the ensemble soon.

That information aligns with the comic books’ stories, which are centered around the detective duo Drew Foster and Kara Vaughn, who have to wade through corrupt politicians, hostile federal agents, and a barbaric mercenary to get to the bottom of an eerie government crime. The crime involves an STD called “the Beauty,” which kills its host after initially passing on physical perfection to those affected.

The show marks Peters and Murphy’s third collaboration after American Horror Story and Dahmer: Monster—The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The series is the latest in a string of Murphy’s projects since his new deal with Disney came into effect, joining the likes of American Sports Story, Grotesquerie, Doctor Odyssey, All’s Fair, and American Love Story.

