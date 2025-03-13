There are plenty of female characters Sadie Sink can play in ‘Spider-Man 4’

Sadie Sink has joined the Marvel canon! The Stranger Things and O’Dessa star is set to join the fourth Tom Holland Spider-Man film.

As of this time, we do not know who she is playing in the film and there are plenty of female characters in Peter Parker’s life she could be playing. While many instantly wondered if she would be Mary Jane Watson, that theory is frankly boring. We have our MJ with Zendaya and that’s that.

But with the idea of Sink joining the Marvel canon, people are sharing their thoughts on who she could be. Many thought she’d play a young Jean Grey from the X-Men but Jean isn’t typically connected to Peter Parker in that way. Another theory is that she is going to play Gwen Stacy.

We have had three different red heads taking on Gwen if that’s the case, even though Emma Stone isn’t naturally a red head. (She is a natural blonde and went back to it to play Peter’s first girlfriend.)

Bryce Dallas Howard briefly was Gwen in the Tobey Maguire movies and we have yet to hear about Gwen in Tom Holland’s universe. We know that Miles Morales does exist as his Uncle Aaron (Donald Glover) mentioned his nephew in Spider-Man: Homecoming. But Peter has never mentioned a Gwen and so she could be our girl.

The jump to assume that Sink would somehow be a replacement MJ is a bit upsetting because Peter Parker has other women he interacts with. There is a plethora of Spider-Women that Sink could be playing or maybe we are going a younger route and she will be our Black Cat. Point is, there are options.

There are more female characters in Peter’s life than just MJ

I think like most of our superhero films, certain fans know a limited about of information about these characters and think they’re experts. Sorry to burst your bubble but Mary Jane Watson is not Peter Parker’s only love interest. Furthermore, Peter has female friends that he is not romantically connected to!

Speculating about who Sink could be is fun but I also don’t see the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sony ignoring that Peter has his MJ already just to appease those fans who think Zendaya’s MJ Watson isn’t good enough for them.

So until we know more about Sinks official role in the MCU, I do think we all need to take a step back and ask yourselves why you’re so obsessed with the idea that Peter needs a new MJ. He doesn’t but maybe some self reflection is needed because this constant conversation about it is exhausting.

For now, Sink’s role is unknown. Personally, I hope she ends up playing a Spider-Man character we haven’t seen before because I am a bit tired of the rinse wash and repeat that happens in superhero films and the main characters. There are plenty of other women in Peter’s life and I hope Sink gets to be the first to bring one of them to life.

