Who Is Prince Richard Banes in ‘Our Flag Means Death’?

Foes are everywhere in season 2 of Our Flag Means Death. Our favorite crew of pirates has had to contend with Blackbeard’s mood swings and the allergic power of peanuts—and that’s just what they’ve had to face onboard the ship. At least two other powerful pirates and a minor prince have the Revenge in their sights.

Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) lived a life of luxury before deciding to become a pirate. Being born into the upper, landowning classes in the 1700s set you apart from everyone else. Although he had everything, Stede never felt happy in his life. He always wanted a life at sea, so he used his money to build a spectacular ship and outfitted it to his standards before setting sail. Thus he became known as the Gentleman Pirate. Through dumb luck—and his partnership with Edward “Blackbeard” Teach (Taika Waititi)—Stede’s adventures became infamous. His story inspired others, including one Richard Banes, to follow his path.

Who is Prince Richard Banes?

While Stede and part of the crew stayed at Spanish Jackie’s, one man recognized Stede. The man introduced himself as Ricky and wanted to befriend Stede. When Stede tried to rebuff him and tell him pirating wasn’t what everyone thought, Rickey explained how much he was like the Gentleman Pirate. Ricky’s real name is Richard Banes (Erroll Shand). He comes from a life of privilege, being born a minor prince. After hearing Stede’s story, he also decides a life at sea and adventures of piracy are just what he needs.

Ricky offers to help Stede steal a rare chest from Spanish Jackie (Leslie Jones) during a heist. Ricky wants to leave a “calling card” by making a complicated drink called a Lime Rickey. While everyone else leaves, Spanish Jackie catches Ricky and slices off his nose for her infamous jar of noses. No one sees Ricky for a few episodes, then he pops back up wearing a fake nose. He tells uniformed British men about his harrowing time among pirates and how at least 20 men attacked him. That’s how he supposedly lost his nose. Now he wants to end piracy and reclaim his importance as a prince, just because he couldn’t hack it in the real world.

Reaching out to pirate queen Zheng Yi Sao (Ruibo Qian), Ricky strikes a deal. Zheng Yi Sao convinces Ricky to hire her and her fleet to keep England’s treasure off of the sea floor. She’ll stop all the other pirates for a fee. Ricky agrees and sends over a grandfather clock for each of her ships to usher in the “time” of peace. Zheng Yi Sao thinks she got one over on this mediocre man. While docked at the Pirate Nation, Zheng Yi Sao fights Stede and complains that he is yet another mediocre man. Stede tells her the only benefit of being called mediocre is that no one suspects you.

Just then, Ricky unleashes his attack on Zheng Yi Sao. The grandfather clocks on all of her ships blow up, simultaneously. With only one episode left, Richard Banes may be in for a world of hurt.

(featured image: Max)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]