Who is Norme? The Norme no-sleep stream explained

If you’re anywhere online, then you’ve likely seen footage of a streamer who has been awake for 12 days to break the world record for the longest time a human has gone without sleeping. The streamer in question? Norme.

The internet has expressed their concern after seeing disturbing footage of Norme falling in and out of consciousness in an attempt to beat the world record (which isn’t even recognized by the Guinness World Records anymore). His goal is to stay awake for 12 days, but that proved to be harder than he initially thought.

But who is Norme? And was he successful in beating the world record? Let’s discuss.

Who is Norme?

Norme is an Irish-Australian YouTube content creator who has been producing videos on the platform since December 2020. Initially, he went under the username RNemo, and his early content centered on memes and pop culture.

Now, Norme’s content has shifted. He has shared several storytime videos and reaction content, and dabbled in current trends. In some videos, his mother is seen. She has joined him in reaction to creepypastas, rating items, and more. As of this writing, Norme has over 1.21 million subscribers on YouTube.

Norme was born on November 5, 2004, making him 19 years old.

Did Norme break the world record for longest time a human has gone without sleep?

Norme did beat a record for the longest time a human has gone without sleep. He stayed awake for a total of 264 hours and 24 minutes, or nearly 12 days, beating the record Randy Gardner set in 1964. While Guinness World Records has since recorded record-breaking attempts up to 453 hours by Robert McDonald, they no longer allow the category due to the danger it poses to those attempting it, and it’s difficult to verify the validity of Guinness’s records.

?NORME BEATS THE WORLD RECORD FOR LONGEST PERSON AWAKE‼️



YouTuber Norme Has Offically Beaten The Record Of 264 Hours And 24 Minutes Of Being Awake



Congratulations Norme Now You Should Get Some Rest?? https://t.co/Mt6ImMxMKs pic.twitter.com/htCsR9MLYM — The Real World News Page (@BeOutTheMatrix) August 12, 2024

However, it was no easy feat beating Gardner’s record, though it’s debatable if he even did, considering he was seen falling in and out of consciousness, nearly falling because of it. His friends helped him stay awake, mildly pushing him at best and hitting him with a broom at worst. At one point, his friends splashed water on his face to keep him awake.

Norme sleeps again while everyone is telling them to call the police and even his friend admitted in stream that he doesn’t like keeping him awake?‼️ pic.twitter.com/B4l7IVYfcu — octopox (@OctopoxYT) August 11, 2024

His stream on YouTube garnered massive attention, with big names such as Ludwig and steak reacting. Netizens became increasingly worried for Norme’s health, with some calling police on the stream for a welfare check-up. At one point, an ambulance had arrived for him, as well.

u gotta be kidding me pic.twitter.com/YSjMyspYed — NORME (@NormeNorme) August 12, 2024

Just 12 hours before he broke the record, Norme’s stream was banned on YouTube. However, he was determined to beat the record and shifted his stream to Twitch. He was met with thousands of comments begging him to stop streaming and to consider his health, and in less than an hour, Kick shut down his stream. After managing to set his stream back up, Kick banned Norme, forcing him to take his stream to Rumble.

I GOT BANNED FROM YOUTUBE ?

literally 12 hours from goal istg crying rn pic.twitter.com/qqObVGbI7R — NORME (@NormeNorme) August 11, 2024

With his stream on Rumble, Norme was able to break the record.

Currently, Norme is trying to break a new world record: the longest sleep stream. He is currently live on Twitch.

