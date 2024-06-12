sister sage and firecracker talking in the boys season 4
(Prime Video)
Category:
TV

Who Exactly Is Firecracker in Season 4 of 'The Boys'?

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: Jun 12, 2024 05:12 pm

The Boys season 4 is getting ready to premiere on Prime Video, and we have knew characters to meet. While fans are waiting to see who Jeffrey Dean Morgan is bringing to life, we also have some new supes heading to Vought Industries to take on Billy and the Boys.

One of those new superheroes is Firecracker. She’s here, she’s loud, and well … who exactly is she? She is aptly named for her ability to spark (kind of like Jubilee from the X-Men), and what we know about her is limited. According to the wiki page for The Boys, she is susceptible to high frequencies, she’s one of the few supes who carry a gun, and she’s a Southern Belle archetype.

Firecracker is, in the show, somewhat of an internet celebrity for more right-leaning/Homelander supporting crowds. She’s essentially the Tomi Lahren of Vought World, but she’s … a redhead instead.

Other than that, we’re in the dark. According to Variety, Amazon stated that information about Firecracker and the other new addition, Sister Sage, “will be kept under wraps until the season airs.” Valorie Curry is playing Firecracker, and we do know that Firecracker is seen almost as one of those MAGA YouTuber personalities that we, unfortunately, have to deal with in our own lives.

When I spoke with Curry, she said there wasn’t a particular influence for Firecracker, but that she’s meant to emulate those more outrageous personalities. And … sadly, when you bring up the idea of those right-wing YouTubers, we all can think of a few of them because they are everywhere.

We’ll have to wait and meet Firecracker in season 4 of The Boys and see what else she has for fans to discover! You can see the first episode of the series on Prime Video on June 13!

