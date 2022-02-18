Great news, Loki fans! Two of the directors for Loki Season 2 have been announced. Read on to find out everything we know so far!

Loki, last summer’s Disney+ series following the exploits of the MCU’s God of Mischief, was a wild ride. The series took us to the end of time and back, following Loki across the Sacred Timeline as he was captured by the Time Variance Authority, recruited into helping nab an even more violent variant of himself, and sucked into the newly-created multiverse when that variant decided to get revenge on the creators of the TVA.

There was plenty of drama off the screen, too. The series kept us guessing about a second season right up until the very end, when Loki found himself trapped in a changed TVA and a post-credit title card confirmed that Season 2 was coming. However, that great news was followed by a blow: Kate Herron, director of Season 1, announced that she wouldn’t be returning to the helm. Herron’s vision was integral to the series, helping establish its Mad Men-meets-Brazil aesthetic and Loki’s poignant emotional arc. Who could possibly fill her shoes?

Moon Knight’s Co-Directors Sign On

According to Deadline, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have signed on to co-direct the majority of the episodes of season 2. Benson and Moorhead are known for their sci-fi and horror work, having previously co-directed The Endless, The Twilight Zone, Archive 81, and other projects. More recently they directed some of the episodes of Moon Knight, Marvel’s latest Disney+ show set to premiere on March 30. Marvel must have liked what they saw, because they immediately tapped the pair for Loki. Their previous work shows that they’ll fit right into the world of Loki: it’s tense, atmospheric, and fun, just like Loki season 1.

Of course, some questions still remain. If Benson and Moorhead aren’t directing all episodes of Loki season 2, who will be directing the rest? Who will season 2’s showrunner be? There’s still so much we want to know!

Everything Else We Know So Far

Although there’s no release date yet, season 2 is set to begin filming this summer at Pinewood Studios near London. The cast members confirmed to return so far are Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, and Owen Wilson as Agent Mobius. Michael Waldron will return as executive producer, while the six episodes will be written by Eric Martin.

As for the plot, Marvel is being tight-lipped as usual, but in an interview with Empire last summer, Hiddleston said that Loki will spend at least some of the season searching for Sylvie, trying to make things right.

We’ll keep you posted as we find out more!

(image: Marvel)

