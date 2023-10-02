It’s Time for a Refresher on One of the Most Important Characters in Percy Jackson’s Camp Half-Blood

The trailer for Disney+’s new Percy Jackson and the Olympians series finally dropped a couple of weeks ago, giving us all a taste of what’s to come our way in December with Disney’s new adaptation of Rick Riordan’s book series about Greek demigods roaming around the modern world and stopping powerful deities from destroying everything.

Accompanied by a truly inspired epic cover of Vance Joy’s “Riptide”—which rightfully sent the fandom into a frenzy, since the name of Percy’s sword Anaklusmos translates from Greek to English precisely as “riptide”—the trailer showed us our three main characters, as well as some secondary ones that are still pretty important to the story.

One of these characters is undoubtedly Chiron, who will be portrayed in the show by actor Glynn Turman. So, let’s freshen up on who Chiron is, both in the myth and in the Percy Jackson world. Watch out for spoilers for the events of the first book, The Lightning Thief, ahead—which means spoilers for the show’s first season, as well.

Who is Chiron in Greek mythology?

Chiron is a pretty important figure in Greek mythology, one that returns time and time again throughout the various myths and whose lineage is interconnected to that of many other gods and titans. The son of Cronus, the leader of the Titans, and Philyra, one of the Oceanid nymphs, Chiron is very famously a centaur, so a creature with the upper body of a human and the lower body of a horse—even though, in Greek depictions, his two front legs are still human, something that sets him apart from the rest of the centaurs in the mythos.

Chiron’s disposition also makes him stand out from his fellow centaurs, since he’s much more temperate and learned, while centaurs are usually described as being violent and uncultured. Precisely because Chiron was considered “the wisest among centaurs,” he took on the role of teacher to a good chunk of Greek demigods and heroes, like Jason of Argonauts fame; Asclepius, the god of doctors; and Actaeon, who would end up getting turned into a stag by Artemis, after accidentally seeing her bathing, and hunted by his own hounds.

Of course, there’s also the one who might be the most famous—especially among the wider public—of Chiron’s pupils, and that’s none other than Achilles, although not all sources agree on whether or not Patroclus was with him during his studies with Chiron.

Who is Chiron in Percy Jackson?

Chiron’s adaptation into the worldbuilding of the Percy Jackson series remains overall faithful to his original role in the myth, which is something that usually holds true for the entirety of Riordan’s work.

In the book series and in the upcoming show, Chiron is the activities director at Camp Half-Blood, where all demigods train to develop their powers while being kept safe from the monsters that are always on the hunt for them. For a brief time, he also posed as Mr. Brunner, a Latin teacher at Yancy Academy—the school Percy attends before discovering his godly parentage.

Chiron of course appeared in the two movie adaptations of Percy Jackson, where he was played by Pierce Brosnan first and Anthony Head after. (20th Century Studios)

The book explains his survival—when, in the myth, he dies after getting hit by a poisonous arrow shot by Heracles—by saying that Zeus granted him immortality, even after such a major injury, so that he could continue his work of teaching heroes, which is what Chiron has been doing over the centuries and will continue to do with Percy and the rest of the demigods at Camp Half-Blood.

