‘Bluey:’ All About Chilli’s Sister Brandy

Bluey fans everywhere are heaving sighs of relief. Why? Because “The Sign” has dropped, but it turns out the Heelers aren’t going anywhere. Plus, big things are in store for Chilli’s sister, Brandy.

Recommended Videos

Here are the basics on Brandy, if you’re new to the show!

All about Aunt Brandy

Brandy Cattle, voiced by Rose Byrne, is Chilli’s sister and Bluey and Bingo’s aunt. We first meet Brandy in season 1, episode 31, “Onesies.” Brandy comes for a long-overdue visit, bringing animal costumes for the girls. When Bingo’s onesie drives her into a feral rage, though, Brandy and Chilli are forced to fend for their lives, and have a heart to heart while they’re at it.

As Chilli explains to Bluey, there’s something that Brandy wants very badly, but she can’t have it, and that makes visiting the Heelers so painful for her that she’s let her relationship with Chilli fizzle over the years. As Chilli speaks, we see Bingo running away from Brandy, and it’s not hard to put together what the problem is: Brandy wants to have kids, but she’s having fertility issues, and she hasn’t been able to get pregnant.

By the end of the episode, Brandy and Chilli have reconciled. Later, in “The Sign,” we get a very happy update on how things are going with Brandy.

Brandy’s return in “The Sign”

“The Sign” centers on the wedding between Bluey’s godmother Frisky and Uncle Rad. It also sees the Heelers getting ready to move out of their house after they put it up for sale. There’s a lot of drama and plot twists in “The Sign,” but eventually the wedding happens and guests begin to arrive.

One of those guests is Aunt Brandy, and something wonderful has happened. As she approaches Chilli, we see that she has an obviously pregnant belly, which Chilli rubs after they hug. After years of not having the kids she always wanted, Brandy has gotten pregnant!

So what’s next for Brandy? We don’t know yet, but rumor has it that a secret bonus episode, “The Surprise,” may explore Brandy’s story further. We’ll have to wait and see!

(featured image: Disney+)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more