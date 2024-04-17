What’s This We’re Hearing About a Surprise Bonus ‘Bluey’ Episode?

“The Sign,” the 28 minute Bluey special, has finally aired around the world, and it’s an emotional rollercoaster! Not only that, but rumors have surfaced that a bonus episode is dropping soon. Here’s what we’ve heard!

Recommended Videos

Was “The Sign” the Bluey season 3 finale?

Warning: spoilers for the Bluey special “The Sign” ahead!

“The Sign” picks up where the previous episode, “Ghostbasket,” leaves off: the Heelers are putting their house up for sale and moving to another city. In “The Sign,” Bluey, Bingo, and Chilli deal with difficult feelings about moving away from the home and city they love, while Bandit tells himself that the move is worth it for the higher salary he’ll be making at his new job. Meanwhile, Bluey’s godmother Frisky is marrying Uncle Rad, but she calls off the wedding when she finds out that Rad plans to move them both out west without consulting Frisky.

Luckily, everything works out at the end of the episode. When the buyers back out of the sale of the Heelers’ home, Bandit decides to abandon his new job so the family can stay. (Hopefully he can get his old job back?) That means that things have gone back to the status quo for the Heelers, opening the door for plenty of new adventures.

It also means that a bonus episode acting as a sort of coda to that emotional finale isn’t a far-fetched idea.

What we’ve heard about the Bluey episode “The Surprise”

There are almost too many rumors about “The Surprise” to keep track of, but many of them—which we won’t repeat here—deal with possibilities for the plot. The rumors also state that it’s coming out on Sunday, April 21, a week after “The Sign.” Oh yeah, and then there’s the biggest rumor of all: that “The Surprise” exists in the first place.

Are any of these rumors true? It’s honestly impossible to say. Some leaks about upcoming films and TV shows turn out to be 100% accurate, while others end up being nothing more than internet hallucinations. It wouldn’t be the first time that a streamer dropped a surprise bonus episode, though. Remember that 11th episode of Netflix’s The Sandman? What a treat!

So, we’ll see what happens.

(featured image: Disney+)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more