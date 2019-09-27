Marvel Actors Wanting to Be in Star Wars Is a Mood

It was announced this week that Marvel’s Kevin Feige is set to produce a Star Wars movie for Disney. Why is that of interest to the actors of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Well, probably because the Star Wars nerds among them are seeing it as their ticket to a galaxy far, far away.

What’s exciting about it, for me, is that many of the actors who bring our favorite heroes to life have often talked about their love of Star Wars. From pretending to be Chewbacca on talk shows to crying over Mark Hamill in public, the actors of the MCU are not afraid of being nerdy when it comes to their favorite sci-fi adventure.

I’m team “who doesn’t want to be in Star Wars?” but some of the Marvel stars definitely have an above-average level of interest.

Benedict Cumberbatch has talked about his love time and time again. My favorite story about Benedict Cumberbatch is that he openly tried to worm his way into J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars while working with him on Star Trek: Into Darkness. It’s a mood I respect and understand.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Christmas list is a Star Wars fan’s dream come true: https://t.co/sWhmpbo3yz pic.twitter.com/DTfdWQV3mz — E! News (@enews) December 7, 2015

Cumberbatch is just the beginning of actors who love the franchise and, we can’t really blame them. How often do we find ourselves talking about our favorite things and longing to be a part of them? They just have the advantage of being famous and having worked with people who are now in charge of Star Wars, so … they’re a little closer to their dreams than the rest of us.

It isn’t a surprise that Chris Evans has thrown his name in the ring.

Me. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 27, 2019

Paul Rudd also ends up talking about Star Wars a lot because he loves it just like the rest of us.

Fun chat with ADMISSION stars Tina Fey and Paul Rudd. We ended up talking a lot about Star Wars because…well why not? — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) February 8, 2013

But my personal favorite (and the most relatable of the bunch) is Elizabeth Olsen.

Elizabeth Olsen crying after spotting Mark Hamill. pic.twitter.com/geUH9pMF3i — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) April 27, 2016

Often, Olsen talks about her love of Luke Skywalker and Mark Hamill, and to be honest, it’s one of the reasons why she’s a favorite of mine. She’s unapologetic in her love of the series and is open to nerding out on talk shows.

But some choices are not even from the actors themselves. A fan-favorite choice is Sebastian Stan to play a young Luke Skywalker, because … come on!

Mark Hamill (Star Wars) y Sebastian Stan (MCU) wtf pic.twitter.com/kz5YrBZzuC — piu (@inobstruible) September 25, 2019

Do you want to be in Star Wars? Because I want to be in one, and so do many of our favorites, because let’s be honest, we all wanted to be a Jedi at some point in our lives.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—