Netflix’s Wednesday has become a hit for the platform with an overwhelmingly positive response from audiences and critics. One criticism that does ring true is how much it pulls from The CW trope of love triangles. In the series, Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) is sent to Nevermore Academy, a school for outsiders in Jericho, Vermont. While there, she becomes aware of the division between the townsfolk and the school itself. That division is shown through her love interests: outcast Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White) and townie Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan).

Spoilers for Wednesday ahead!

Both Xavier and Tyler exist to ensure that Wednesday is coded as close to heterosexual as possible, and to create easy vectors for drama. Xavier used to date the siren Bianca (Joy Sunday), who is a popular mean girl at the school. His interest in Wednesday adds fire to the already existing conflict between the two characters.

As for Tyler, on the surface he is a reformed townie who used to have it out for the school (and once bullied Xavier), but is different now. His father is Sheriff Donovan, who hates Gomez Addams because he believes the ultimate wife-guy husband murdered another student. Tyler and Wednesday’s growing bond creates tension between Donovan and Wednesday, as he sees the girl as trouble that will get his son killed.

Misdirection—and a need to make the central mystery last the length of the season—keeps the identity of the monster who’s killing and mauling people a secret until the end. At first they think it’s Xavier, but it is revealed to be … the other white guy. Wednesday meets with Tyler and kisses him, which triggers a vision of him as the Hyde—and Tyler goes from potential boyfriend to the bad guy.

In one of the wise decisions concerning the love triangle, Wednesday does not end up with either guy. Enid is her best friend—they might hang out over break, and now she can focus on trying to solve another mystery. That’s the happy ending I wanted.

(featured image: Netflix)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]