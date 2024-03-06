Wait, Mikasa Married Somebody in ‘Attack on Titan’?!

Attack on Titan is known for its grand yet tragic conclusion. If you stopped watching the last episode of the series while Eren and Mikasa were at the Paths, then maybe you can delude yourself into thinking that the ending was a happy one.

During their time in the Paths, Eren and Mikasa spent five years living together in a remote cabin. Or, they do in the alternate ending that would have come about if Mikasa answered Eren honestly when he asked, “What am I to you?” Mikasa could’ve prevented the near annihilation of humanity because Eren confessed that he would’ve chosen to run away with her.

But alas, Hajime Isayama decided to break our hearts by making Mikasa kill Eren. If the events in the Paths were not real, then who did Mikasa marry? The answer is uncertain, but many believe that she married Jean Kirschtein off-screen. Proof of this is in the credits, where Mikasa is seen carrying an infant over Eren’s grave with a man behind her whose hair greatly resembles Jean’s.

Eren’s confession

This was never confirmed by the author of Attack on Titan, but there’s strong evidence backing up the theory. Jean has pined for Mikasa even when she had eyes for just Eren, and it was painful to watch. With Eren out of the way, it would have been possible for Mikasa to appreciate Jean, who has grown to be a better person throughout the series.

If not Jean, then the person Mikasa ended up with could’ve been a random person. Just like Historia, who eventually married a childhood friend. Others hold on to the belief that Mikasa never married.

This doesn’t appear convincing, but it has to do with Mikasa wearing the scarf given by Eren even at her deathbed. She never got over Eren, and maybe she had a Titanic moment like Rose, who still married and had a family even after Jack.

It would’ve been an injustice to Mikasa’s character if she didn’t live a full and happy life after Eren. It’s what Eren would’ve wanted for her.

