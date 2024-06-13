She May Be the Youngest ‘Bridgerton’ Sibling, but We’re Already Excited To See Her Story Play Out

We don’t always enjoy reading spoilers for our favorite TV shows, but when it comes to Bridgerton we’ll make an exception!

Recommended Videos

In fact, readers of the novels by Julia Quinn already know the answers to all of the show’s burning questions. We even know who Hyacinth, the youngest Bridgerton sibling, eventually marries in a potential eighth season of the hit Netflix show.

Who is Hyacinth Bridgerton?

Spoilers for It’s In His Kiss and potential future seasons of Bridgerton ahead.

Hyacinth (Florence Hunt) is the youngest child in the family. Violet (Ruth Gemmell) was pregnant with Hyacinth when Lord Bridgerton (Rupert Evans) passed away, so the child never knew her father and grew up looking up to her older brother, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) instead. She’s very close with her brother Gregory Bridgerton (Will Tilston), and her best friend in the world is Penelope Featherington’s (Nicola Coughlan) little sister, Felicity Featherington. Sadly, the character of Felicity does not appear in the Bridgerton Netflix series.

In the books, Hyacinth is described as smart, stubborn, and very sure of herself. She speaks Italian, which is how she falls in love with Gareth St. Clair.

Hyacinth’s book: It’s In His Kiss

The eighth and final Bridgerton book tells Hyacinth’s story, titled It’s In His Kiss. The action picks up when Hyacinth has already endured four seasons of being “out” in the Ton, and she’s still no closer to finding a suitable match. She’s had a few proposals, sure, but nothing that sticks. When Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) suggests her grandson, Gareth, might be the one for her, Hyacinth is not so sure. For starters, Gareth is her brother Gregory’s best friend. For another thing, Gareth is a known rake.

But then Lady Danbury convinces Gareth to come to a ball, which he seldom does, and he and Hyacinth share a rather breathless moment. Readers then learn Gareth’s tragic backstory. His mother and older brother both died, and his father disowned him for not marrying a woman from a rich and powerful family. Lady Danbury took her grandson under her wing and sent him to college, but he’s deeply hurt by his past and skeptical of love in general.

Soon Gareth receives a diary written by his late grandmother … but it’s in Italian! Knowing it could be filled with family secrets, he reluctantly agrees to let Hyacinth translate it for him. The diary opens the door for them to court, which they do, and soon Hyacinth realizes he’s the only suitor who’s ever made her feel a loss for words.

Of course, the couple faces a lot of strife before they actually make it to the altar, but that’s what makes this series so much fun! You’ll be happy to know that in the end, Hyacinth and Gareth get their happily ever after ending, welcoming children George and Isabella. Oh, and did we mention there’s a hidden treasure subplot? This book truly has it all, including an epilogue that finally solves the jewelry mystery thirteen years after the book officially ends.

Will season 8 be Hyacinth and Gareth’s time to shine?

Netflix show creator Shonda Rhimes has said repeatedly that she intends to make each of the eight Bridgerton books into a season of the popular show, although the order of the stories has already been changed around. We’re hopeful that season 8 does indeed tell Hyacinth’s story, but if it happens sooner, that’s okay too!

The first three seasons of Bridgerton are currently streaming on Netflix.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy