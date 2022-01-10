Bill Murray Is Bringing a “Bad Guy” to Life in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Bill Murray gave away the fact that he’s in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania back in October, and now, Murray is giving us a bit more of an insight into who he’s playing in the sequel—well, sort of. Murray recently made an appearance on The Eli Manning Show, where he was talking about his role and said that he plays a “bad guy.”

That was pretty much it. We didn’t get much out of Murray past that, but then again, when he gave hints to his involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he basically gave us a riddle to solve to figure out what movie he was going to be in. “You know, recently I made a Marvel movie,” he had told Variety while promoting The French Dispatch. “I probably won’t tell you, but never mind. In any case, some people were quite surprised why I decided on such a project. But for me the thing was quite clear: I got to know the director – and really liked him very much.”

He went on to talk about the movie Bring It On, which is what clued everyone into the fact that he was talking about Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed. “He was funny, humble, everything you want from a director. And with the cheerleader story Bring It On he made a movie years ago, which I think is damn good. So I agreed, although I’m not interested in these huge comic book adaptations as an actor otherwise.”

So now that we have even more context clues to figure out who Murray is, let’s theorize!

Who could he be playing?

There are a few villains that Ant-Man has that would be interesting to see, but with Kang (played by Jonathan Majors) showing up, it would make sense for Murray to play a villain who isn’t necessarily superpower-based—especially given Murray’s aversion to Marvel movies in the first place. On that front, Ant-Man does have a villain called the Power Broker (not to be confused with the Power Broker from Falcon and the Winter Soldier) who creates an app for super villains.

It’d be fun for Murray to have a role like that, playing some sort of evil tech billionaire rather than someone like Radioactive Man. Now, Murray did just say he was playing a “bad guy” and not necessarily a “villain,” so we could have a classic case of Murray just not liking the actions of his character and telling us that he’s not to be trusted, versus him playing an outright villain.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is exciting because it is bringing us back into the comedic world of Paul Rudd as Scott Lang. These movies are hilarious looks into a hero that might not have seemed that important prior to his inclusion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2015, but it gave us Paul Rudd fanboying over the Avengers in Captain America: Civil War, and the rest was history.

We can’t wait to figure out who Bill Murray is playing in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania!

