It’s official: Ash and Pikachu’s time as the face of the Pokémon series is coming to an end. It was announced that the final 11 episodes telling the duo’s story will start to air on January 13, 2023 in Japan, along with a collection of special episodes commemorating Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series.

After 25 years, Ash is finally hanging up his baseball cap, heading off to what we hope is a peaceful retirement with Pikachu at the grand old age of…10. Perhaps the kid can now finally grow up, having been trapped in an eternal pre-pubescent stage since his first on-screen appearance back in 1997.

To replace the iconic pair, two new characters and three fresh Paldea starter Pokémon are on their way, beginning a new era for the series. Here’s what we know so far.

Who are Pokémon’s New Protagonists Replacing Ash and Pikachu?

The two new main characters in Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, due to come out in 2023, have already been announced. Named Liko and Roy, the series will now feature two main human characters and (presumably) their Pokémon. To get them started, the series will feature three new starter Pokémon, also featured in the trailer in the only clear still we have so far.

These will be Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, as first seen in the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games. As with most starters, they are Grass-, Water, and Fire-type Pokémon. From an early still, it looks like Liko, the female character, will choose Grass-type Sprigatito, based on an image of the two looking at each other.

Liko and Roy’s journey will start in Paldea, where they will explore with the new starter Pokemon and encounter other Pokémon, such as Fidough and Lechonk. What’s more, a quick shot in the trailer reveals that they will also meet the legendary Rayquaza in its shiny form.

The trailer doesn’t show any clips of the upcoming episodes for the new era of the show, but only pictures. As such, there’s not much we know about the two new characters. With episodes on their way soon in 2023, we’ll be able to see the duo in action likely in the first half of the new year.

