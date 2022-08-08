Where Did She-Hulk Get Her Law Degree?

I’ve been pondering some pretty deep things recently. For instance, I, unequivocally, found the answers to profound philosophical questions such as “what makes an anime an anime?” and “would a loving God let Yami from ‘Black Clover’ die?“ Age-old debates that, to answer, took me years of study and contemplation. I once took a vow of silence and went into a cave and watched Black Clover, without speaking, for three months, on repeat. Such is the dedication to my craft. Such is the suffering I shall endure to bring you the knowledge. But now, you ask me what law school She-Hulk went to? This seems, dare I say it, trite by comparison.

Wouldn’t you rather want to know where she got her powers? Or maybe how she’s related to The Hulk himself? Wouldn’t you rather know her hopes, dreams, and desires? What keeps her up at night? What is her favorite slash fanfic? What color is her aura? What’s her rising sign? What criteria does she think needs to be met for you can call a piece of animation an anime? Does she believe in a loving God or are we all just a cosmic mistake that crawled out of the primordial soup when the Earth was young?

Fine. Here’s what LAW SCHOOL She-Hulk went to.

Okay. (Deep Breath). Like I could see that the lawyers here would want to know her alma mater. Did she go to Cardozo Law School in New York for its relationship to the wonderful Innocence Project, or did she study the law like Kim K.? Personally, I don’t care. I just want to see her smash things. But for those of you who really want to know, she went to UCLA. Go Bruins, I guess.

