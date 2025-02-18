‘White Lotus’ fans are already thirsting after season 3’s resident zaddy despite what he did to Peter Pan

It is with confusion and honor that I am here to tell you everything you need to know about Jason Isaacs. I know, feels weird to NOT know who he is but I guess I am part of the millennials who are just built differently.

This week, the world got a new season of The White Lotus and it led to many having feelings about new characters. One of those characters was Timothy Ratliff. Played by Jason Isaacs, the oh so North Carolinian father and business man is trying to handle his business dealings while on a trip with his family.

It led to many already having a bit of a crush on him. One user posted their thoughts by simply writing “Can I say something…” with a video of Timothy saying he’ll “take care” of someone.

The replies had people pointing out that many of us have BEEN here for a while. Mainly since 2002 when Isaacs played Lucius Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Then, we were here AGAIN when he played Captain Hook/Mr. Darling in the 2003 take on Peter Pan. Point being that being attracted to Jason Isaacs is a millennial right of passage.

Thinking back in my life, I can’t really recall a time when I DIDN’T know that Isaacs was an attractive man but again, millennials. We’re built different. It did make me wonder how many people were experiencing the allure of Isaacs for the first time on The White Lotus and so if you’re just now meeting our favorite British villain, let’s talk about some of his iconic filmography.

A man who knows how to play a character’s darkness

The bigger franchises Isaacs has been a part of include Harry Potter, Star Trek, and of course his Captain Hook. But he’s also been in some iconic films. He was in Black Hawk Down, The Death of Stalin, and Armageddon just to name a few. Meaning that he’s been around.

I’m not saying that as a “you should know him by now” remark but it is one of those moments where most of us have seen Isaacs in something. The shock that he is Lucius Malfoy really threw me off because that was, as is the case with many millennials, my introduction to him. But I’ve since gone on to appreciate his work.

At the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter how you find Isaacs. But it is important that we all address how hot our beloved bad guy is in every single project he’s in. And after one episode of The White Lotus, it is safe to say that Timothy Ratliff is no different. Even if he reminds me of like every single rich dad from my high school in North Carolina.



