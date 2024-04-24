Here’s Which ‘Ted Lasso’ Character You Are, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Ted and Rebecca cheers on Ted Lasso.
The characters in Ted Lasso are a veritable constellation of different personalities and traits. Turns out they map pretty well onto the Zodiac! If you’re curious about which Ted Lasso character you are based on your Zodiac sign, you’ve come to the right place.

This quiz uses your sun sign, or the sign the sun was in when you were born. For example, if your birthday falls between March 21 and April 19, then you’re an Aries. If you’re not sure what your sun sign is, you can look it up at a site like Cafe Astrology.

To take the quiz, simply scroll down until you see your Zodiac sign, then read which character you are. If you want to get fancy, you can also look up your moon and rising signs to get a more detailed snapshot of your Ted Lasso personality. Either way, enjoy!

Aries: Rupert Mannion

Anthony Head as Rupert Mannion giving one of his usual smug and very punchable grins in Ted Lasso
(Apple TV+)

Yeah, Rebecca’s ex-husband Rupert is a scumbag, but you can’t say he doesn’t get what he wants! If your sun is in Aries, then you’re primed for action and ready for any fight. If Rupert had made better choices, his Aries-ness could have been a positive trait—and yours can be, too.

Taurus: Leslie Higgins

Leslie Higgins sits in Rebecca's office, smiling.
(Apple TV+)

Higgins can be a little unsure of himself, but like a rock-solid Taurus, his gentleness and loyalty is a stabilizing influence in AFC Richmond’s tornado of personalities. Every team needs a Higgins.

Gemini: Trent Crimm

Trent Crimm waves, smiling, wearing a yellow lanyard.
(Apple TV+)

If your sun is in Gemini, then you’re inquisitive and intellectual, just like Trent Crimm. Yeah, your loyalties may end up divided sometimes, but that’s a small price to pay for getting at the truth of things.

Cancer: Roy Kent

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent in Ted Lasso season 3, episode 9
(Apple TV+)

Under Roy’s gruff exterior, there’s a sensitive and deeply caring person. Remember Roy’s emotional resignation speech, followed by his joyful return to Richmond as a coach? If you’re a Cancer, then like Roy, you have a huge heart and you feel things deeply.

Leo: Jamie Tartt

Jamie Tartt Ted Lasso S3 (Apple TV+)
(Apple TV+)

Jamie Tartt doesn’t shy away from attention. In fact, he revels in it. If your sun is in Leo, you crave the spotlight and draw energy from basking in its glow. Just make sure to use your powers for good.

Virgo: Keeley Jones

Keeley on the phone in Ted Lasso
(Apple TV+)

People misjudge Keeley because she’s a former model from a working class background. As she proves in seasons 2 and 3, though, she’s also a savvy and ambitious businesswoman. Like a Virgo sun, Keeley absorbs knowledge and then uses it to better herself.

Libra: Sam Obisanya

Sam Obisanya smiles in Rebecca's doorway in Ted Lasso.
(Apple TV+)

If your sun is in Libra, then you have the ability to see the best in people, diffuse volatile situations, and seek real justice. Which Ted Lasso character embodies the spirit of Libra better than Sam? Whether he’s wooing Rebecca or standing up for what’s right, Sam is a true Libra.

Scorpio: Nate Shelley

Nick Mohammed as Nate Shelley in Ted Lasso
(Apple TV+)

Cancer feels things deeply, but Scorpio gives new meaning to the word intensity. Scorpio suns can be moody, penetrating, and secretive, just like Nate. Don’t let Nate’s teddy bear exterior fool you—there are untold depths in that psyche.

Sagittarius: Dani Rojas

Dani Rojas smiles and points in Ted Lasso.
(Apple TV+)

Sagittarius is a bright-eyed, optimistic explorer, and so is Dani Rojas! Dani doesn’t just leave his comfort zone when he moves to England from Mexico. He also relishes in finding and making connections with everyone around him, from his teammates to the multiple women who share his bed.

Capricorn: Rebecca Welton

Rebecca holding the matchbook on Ted Lasso
(Apple TV+)

Rebecca gets what Rebecca wants. Plotting and scheming don’t become her, though. After she comes clean about trying to sabotage the team in season 1, Rebecca puts in the hard work to make Richmond great. Like Capricorn rising from the depths of the ocean to a lofty mountaintop, Rebecca achieves great things through stubbornness, effort, and healthy ambition.

Aquarius: Coach Beard

Coach Beard reads a book called Entangled Life at his desk in Ted Lasso.

(Apple TV+)

Like Aquarius, Coach Beard is brimming with intellectual curiosity and insight, but he’s still a bit mysterious. If your sun is in Aquarius, you’re probably the one reading books about obscure subjects at your work desk while everyone around you tries to figure out what your deal is.

Pisces: Ted Lasso

Ted wearing a red shirt and smiling in Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso.
(Apple TV+)

Pisces suns are intuitive, creative, empathetic, and kind, just like our favorite mustachioed football coach. Ted doesn’t necessarily know what’s going on all the time, but he lets his instincts guide him, and his capacity for connecting with people and bringing out the best in them is unparalleled. If your sun is in Pisces, congratulations: you’re the best coach around.

