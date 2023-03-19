Which of Oscar Isaac’s Marvel Personas Would Win in a Fight?

When it comes to actors who have played multiple Marvel characters, some of our favorites make the list. Captain America himself, Chris Evans, was Johnny Storm prior to ever diving into the role of the Star Spangled man with a plan. One who now has three under his belt is Oscar Isaac. Steven Grant/Marc Spector in the Disney+ series Moon Knight was the third Marvel role he took on. Prior to that, he was Apocalypse in the Fox film X-Men: Apocalypse, and he’s been teased as Spider-Man 1099 in the next Spider-Verse movie.

Now, Oscar Isaac is taking the idea of his characters fighting each other seriously. Or as seriously as one can. Really, if you stop and think about it for too long, you might just break your own brain. In a new issue of Empire Online, Oscar Isaac talked about his upcoming role as Miguel O’Hara in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. While we still have quite a wait ahead of us for the sequel to the hit film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, fans are excited to see what Miguel brings to Miles (Shameik Moore) and his Spider fam.

Miguel marks the third Marvel character that Isaac has played and the second hero we’ve seen him take on. When asked who would win in a fight between Miguel and Moon Knight, he had a pretty interesting response.

“It’s interesting—they have some similarities, actually,” Issac said. “But the unpredictability of Moon Knight, the fact that he’s the man of a million faces … Yeah, I’ve got to go with Moon Knight on this one.” He’s not wrong, but the question isn’t really a fight between Miguel and Marc or Steven.

Could Moon Knight take Apocalypse?

Some of Apocalypse’s powers (outside of his genius-level intellect) include superhuman strength, speed, stamina, endurance, durability, agility, reflexes, resilience, dexterity, and senses. He also has immortality, so jot that down, and invulnerability. Two things that both Moon Knight and Miguel O’Hara do not possess.

Sure, Khonshu does a lot of the heavy lifting in regards to Marc and Steven’s powers, but he still has them. And Spider-Man 1099 isn’t someone I’d personally want to square up against. But if either of them tried to take on Apocalypse alone, it’d be a very quick fight. Oscar Isaac knows most of all, but he did not mention Apocalypse in his breakdown.

So maybe he knows that Apocalypse would easily defeat them and pose a very real threat to the Avengers, too, just as he posed to the X-Men. Even so, I still think that it wouldn’t be an easy fight between Moon Knight and Spider-Man 1099. But as Isaac said: Moon Knight is unpredictable. So maybe it’d be used to his advantage.

No matter who might win, we’re the real winners for having this much Oscar Isaac content in the world of Marvel. I hope we get to see even more of him.

