comScore
The Mary Sue

Which Movie Character Cliché Are You?

by | 1:42 pm, September 4th, 2019

Zooey Deschanel as Jessica Day in New Girl.

Ever think about where you would have ended up in a movie as a character? For me, I’ve always known that I’d never be the “romantic lead” or a character that had her s … tuff together. I’d basically always be Zooey Deschanel characters, and that’s not okay with me. Yet again, when does Hollywood care about actual character growth?

So, many of us on Twitter took to sharing our own stress over who we would be as a character in a movie, and honestly, the results are hilarious—while also being extremely frustrating, because who really acts like a male or female romantic lead in a movie? Are any of us Matthew McConaughey? Is Matthew McConaughey even Matthew McConaughey?

The thread goes on and on, but to be fair, this is a great look at how many of us would play out in a movie. We’re all just reading ourselves.

So, who are you? Are you the quirky best friend, the romantic lead who has no character traits aside from being in love, or something not even a cliché? Let us know your defining film characteristics in the comments!

(image: Fox)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

filed under
,
Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Jeremy Renner and Robert Downey Jr. to collaborate on music together. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!

© 2019 The Mary Sue, LLC | About Us | Advertise | Subscription FAQ | Privacy | User Agreement | Editorial Policies | Contact | RSS RSS
Dan Abrams, Founder

  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime